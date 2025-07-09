Pope reaffirms stance against same-sex marriage

Pope Leo XIV’s stance on marriage equality remains unchanged – he does not support same-sex marriage but allows blessings for same-sex couples.

As quoted by the National Catholic Reporter, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican’s doctrine office, confirmed that the current policy on same-sex blessings will continue, stating, “the declaration will remain.”

The move, approved under Pope Francis, permits blessings for same-sex couples but emphasises that these blessings should not be equated with marriage.

“Homosexual lifestyle … at odds with the gospel” – Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo has previously stated that family is based on the union of a man and a woman, but emphasised the importance of respecting the dignity of all people, including immigrants, the elderly, and the unemployed.

Historically, the Pope has made critical remarks about LGBTQ+ issues, particularly in 2012 when The Catholic Church’s first American leader described the “homosexual lifestyle” as being “at odds with the Gospel.”

Pope Leo was elected in April, following the death of Pope Francis, who had been more progressive on LGBTQ+ issues, allowing blessings for individuals but not their unions.

Since then advocacy groups have responded to the Pope’s election with cautious optimism. “We pray that in the 13 years that have passed… his heart and mind have developed more progressively on LGBTQ+ issues,” said Francis DeBernardo of LGBTQ+ Catholic advocate group New Ways Ministry in a statement.

Pope Francis had clarified that he supported blessing individuals but not same-sex marriages. He has been quoted as saying: “I do not bless a homosexual marriage. I bless two people who care for each other… The blessing is not to be denied to anyone.”