The Vivienne’s sister gives emotional tribute as she accepts Inspiration Award on behalf of the late drag star: ‘My brother, and my inspiration’

The Vivienne was honoured with the Inspiration Award at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar. The award was collected by their sister, who paid an emotional tribute.

James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, died in January aged 32 following a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of ketamine.

Since their passing, The Vivienne’s family have been campaigning to raise awareness of the dangers of ketamine use and to support those affected through their organisation, The House of The Vivienne.

“It’s an honour to be here tonight” – Chanel Williams accepting the Inspiration Award

Introduced by comedian Jayde Adams, she set the tone for the tribute, acknowledging The Vivienne’s family and friends in the room.

Accompanying her on stage was Steps icon Ian H Watkins, who addressed the loss of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star.

To accept the Inspiration Award, he introduced Chanel Williams.

Fighting back tears, Chanel told the audience: “It’s an honour to be here tonight and to be receiving the very award that The Vivienne received in 2022.”

“She was proof that dreams really do come true” – Chanel Williams accepting the Inspiration Award

She drew focus to the award: “By definition, to be an inspiration is to use your actions, character and story to encourage others to do or achieve something – and The Vivienne did just that. She paved the way for the art of drag within the UK, she opened up doors that had never been opened, and she was proof that dreams really do come true.

“But above all, she stood fiercely with her community. A community that I am so proud to be an ally of – a community that, through the most difficult of times, has taken us in, supported us, protected us, and shown us the best parts of humanity.”

Chanel continued: “I stand here tonight as James’ sister, and on behalf of our family, extremely honoured to be recognised for this award. Since James’ passing, as a family we have campaigned to reduce stigma around addiction, to push for systemic changes, and to continue The Vivienne’s work in helping others.”

“A safe space for people facing addiction, a place where the door is always open” – Williams on the House of The Vivienne organisation

“We have opened the House of The Vivienne – a safe space for people facing addiction, a place where the door is always open and where someone will always listen. I see what has been achieved so far, and I also see what is still to be done – and we won’t stop until we see the changes that are so needed.”

She went on to thank those who have supported the family’s advocacy work: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Adferiad, a charity who work tirelessly to provide vital services for those facing addiction and who have supported us to educate, campaign, and push for change.”

She thanked former manager and close friend Simon Jones for not only being there for The Vivienne, but for being there for the Williams family throughout their loss.

She continued: “I thank the friends and community that have stood by our side and given us strength. We are forever grateful.”

“I accept this award on behalf of James, my brother, and my inspiration” – Williams accepting the Inspiration Award on behalf of her family and her late brother

Closing her heartfelt speech, Chanel said: “In 2022, The Vivienne accepted this award – and tonight, I accept this award on behalf of James, my brother, and my inspiration.”

The award was followed by a moving tribute from Bimini, Tia Kofi, Bentley Robles, Eden Hunter and Janethan, who performed new single ‘Your Light Will Shine’.

The tribute to the late Drag Race UK series one winner was written and produced by former manager Jones, with benefits going to LGBTQ+ helpline Switchboard.

