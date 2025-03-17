The Vivienne’s cause of death confirmed as ‘ketamine use causing cardiac arrest’

The cause of death of The Vivienne, the acclaimed drag performer and celebrated winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series one, has been officially confirmed today (17 March).

The Vivienne, whose real name was James Lee Williams, tragically passed away at the age of 32 earlier this year. Their body was discovered in the bathroom of their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, on 5 January 2025.

In a statement provided to Attitude, the performer’s manager and friend Simon Jones confirmed that James had passed away “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”

Jones added: “I hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body. Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

An inquest was opened by area coroner Victoria Davies on 12 February, who stated that further investigation was required, adjourning the inquest until 30 June.

Throughout their career, James was open about their past struggles with drug addiction, particularly ketamine. In a 2019 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, they discussed their four-year battle with addiction, attributing it partly to the demanding lifestyle of a drag entertainer.

“We continue to be completely devastated by James’s sudden death” – The Vivienne’s sister, Chanel Williams

In response to their loss, James’s family is partnering with Adferiad, a UK-based charity supporting individuals struggling with substance use and mental health challenges. The collaboration aims to highlight the risks of ketamine and ensure that those in need have access to the right support.​

This April, Adferiad will launch Only Human, a National Lottery-funded initiative focused on reducing stigma around addiction, encouraging open conversations, and providing resources for those affected. James’s family will play a key role in the campaign, using their platform to push for greater awareness.​

The Vivienne (Image: Lee Edward)

James’s sister, Chanel Williams, spoke in a statement shared with Attitude about the devastating impact of her brother’s death and the urgent need for better education on the risks associated with ketamine.​

“We continue to be completely devastated by James’s sudden death. Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK. If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug, and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”​

“We are seeing a worrying rise in the number of people using ketamine” – Adferiad spokesperson Donna Chaves

Donna Chaves, a spokesperson for Adferiad, echoed the concerns about the growing prevalence of ketamine use.​

“We are incredibly grateful to James’s family for choosing to support and work with us on this campaign. Their decision to speak out will help raise vital awareness of the impact substance use can have.​

“We are seeing a worrying rise in the number of people using ketamine, often unaware of the serious risks it poses to their physical and mental health. Addiction can affect anyone, and too many people suffer in silence due to stigma and lack of understanding. By opening conversations and challenging misconceptions, we can help prevent further tragedies and support those in need to find hope and recovery.”

How to seek support

For those affected by substance abuse or mental health challenges, Adferiad provides assistance across Wales and England. It also operates Parkland Place, a detox and rehabilitation centre offering specialist care for individuals recovering from substance use.​

For confidential support, contact Adferiad at 0300 777 2260 or visit its website.