RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne dies aged 32

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star James Lee Williams, known professionally as The Vivienne, has passed away at the age of 32.

The heartbreaking news was announced on social media today (5 January), in a statement shared by publicist Simon Jones.

The statement described James as “an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person” and confirmed that the family is devastated by the loss of their beloved son, brother, and uncle. It also requested privacy as they process their grief.

No further details about the cause of death have been released.

“RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon” – The Vivienne’s agent, Simon Jones

In a separate statement, Jones said: “These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much.

“From the moment I met them in 2019 I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing.

“No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.

“I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last 5 years.

“It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in.

“I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon.”

Born in Colwyn Bay, Wales, in 1992, The Vivienne rose to prominence as the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. They quickly became a household name, celebrated for her sharp wit, charisma, and impeccable impersonations, including her viral portrayal of Donald Trump.

Beyond drag, The Vivienne explored music and acting. In 2022, they released their debut EP Bitch on Heels and starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. They reprised the role in London’s West End in 2023.

Most recently, they competed on the seventh series of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2022 and dazzled audiences on Dancing on Ice in 2023.

“May your light shine fiercely, forever” – Michelle Visage

Fans and fellow performers have been quick to pay tribute, remembering The Vivienne as a beloved icon of the drag community.

Fellow Drag Race UK alum Jonbers Blonde commented on the statement: “Im so sorry, sending so much love. She was a gem.”

Michelle Visage said in a post: “I love you my darling,” adding “RIP MY ANGEL”.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, support is available. Contact Samaritans for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org for help.