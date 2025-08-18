Two trans advocates speak out after tribunal victory, calling for change in the MET (EXCLUSIVE)

Trans advocates Eva Echo and Saba Ali have won an employment tribunal case after allegations of discrimination and harassment against them were dismissed following a two-year legal battle.

The pair had been invited as guest speakers at the Metropolitan Police’s Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV) event in 2023, when a complaint was issued.

The complainant, who attended the voluntary event, alleged that the talk delivered by the advocates exhibited tones of “belief-based discrimination”.

“Human rights protections for gender identity and expression cannot be overridden” – Saba Ali

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on the defeated claim, Ali said: “Human rights protections for gender identity and expression cannot be overridden by personal beliefs, as we’ve seen in this case.”

Following the lengthy process, the tribunal concluded that the event was voluntary, and the accuser attended knowing the theme of the talk.

In its official ruling, delivered at London South on May 19, 2025, the tribunal stated: “It is the unanimous judgment of the Tribunal that the claimant’s claims of: 1. direct discrimination because of religion or belief under s13 Equality Act 2010 (‘Equality Act’); and 2. harassment related to religion or belief under s26 Equality Act; are not well founded. Both claims are therefore dismissed.”

“I don’t think the Met fully understand the scope of crime and harassment the community face” – Saba Ali

Eva and Ali expressed relief after enduring two years of online hate and trolling, including misgendering and what they described as a lack of safeguarding from the Met Police.

Ali, who maintains a close relationship with the Metropolitan Police Service, said: “I’m disappointed because I don’t think the Met fully understand the scope of crime and harassment the community face, especially with the rise of the far right and anti-trans lobby groups.”

She added: “I don’t think the Met are doing enough to engage with the community to build trust and confidence.”

Eva, director of Birmingham Pride, revealed she received death threats and dehumanising attacks on her identity and reputation in light of the case.

“There needs to be acknowledgement of injustice” – Eva Echo

She revealed: “A known right wing anti-trans+ publication wrote a hit piece about me, attacking my reputation and my identity. This led to an increase in death threats from far right individuals.”

Speaking on policing at LGBTQ+ events, Eva emphasised: “Everyone is capable of change and to move forward with change, but there needs to be acknowledgement of injustice or wrongdoing first, as an institution.”

She noted that Birmingham Pride has consistently called on West Midlands Police to acknowledge historical wrongs, “but there’s only so much we can do when the other side refuses to acknowledge the past.” This led to the decision to ban uniformed officers from this year’s Pride Parade.

Ali drew attention to these statistics: “In England and Wales in 2024, there were 22,839 hate crimes related to sexual orientation, including 4,780 transgender hate crimes, with harassment in public spaces and online abuse on the rise, according.”

“It’s taught me how fragile the community is and essential support is” – Saba Ali

Ending on a positive note, Ali said: “Whilst this experience has been taxing on my mental, emotional and physical health, it has lit a fire within me to continue what I’m doing and more.

“We need up-standers in the community that can be diplomatic, we need to put differences aside and come together. If there is one thing, it’s taught me how fragile the community is and essential support is.”