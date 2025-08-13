Anti-LGBTQ+ bullying charity CEO calls for funding amid cutbacks (EXCLUSIVE)

UK-based anti-bullying charity Diversity Role Models has launched an emergency appeal to raise £100,000 to keep its school workshops running promoting LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion in schools.

Since it’s establishment in 2011, the charity has delivered sessions at schools aimed at reducing prejudice, but due to government ending funding to anti-bullying programmes, the organisation says it may have to cut back its vital work.

It shared the appeal on social media, warning that incidents of bullying are increasing and that its programmes are needed now more than ever.

“Homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are rife in schools” – Diversity Role Models CEO Alex Feis-Bryce

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Diversity Role Models CEO Alex Feis-Bryce said: “Contrary to what many people think, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are rife in schools and the situation for young LGBQT+ people is actually getting worse.”

Recalling his first time going into a secondary school as CEO of the charity, he said he was surprised at how few hands were raised at the beginning of a session when students were asked how many would support a class mate who came out. “But, at the end of the session that number had increased significantly.”

“When I was 12 years old I tried to come out to a teacher at school but she was too scared”

Speaking about his own time in school, Feis-Bryce added: “This really resonated with me on a personal level as when I was 12 years old I tried to come out to a teacher at school but she was too scared, due to Section 28, to talk to me about it. That made me feel even more isolated and alone than I had before.”

The organisation’s Instagram post highlighted figures from 2023 which claim that one-third of children aged 10 to 15 reported experiencing in-person bullying, and nearly half of secondary school students say pupils who are gay, or perceived to be gay, are targeted at their school.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go though what I did” – Eva Echo, charity ambassador

Diversity Role Model ambassador and director of Birmingham Pride Festival Eva Echo told Attitude: “As someone that grew up during Section 28… this meant years of internalised transphobia and homophobia, along with a distinct lack of understanding of myself.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go though what I did”

“It’s up to us to make a stand and to provide the education needed”

She elaborated on the importance of the charity during the current political landscape surrounding LGBTQ+ youth in schools: “Whilst it’s clear politicians have learned nothing about the pain caused by Section 28, it’s up to us to make a stand and to provide the education needed, through sharing our lived experience.

“To LGBTQ+ youth, I encourage you to be your own kind of beautiful, because there’s only one of you, and therefore you are a blessing to the world”.

Bryce concluded: “Our work also has an ongoing and future impact by helping young people become kinder, more empathic adults who stand up and challenge bullying and discrimination rather than acting as a bystander or, even worse, perpetrating it.”

If you’re being affected by bullying, you can reach out to the National Bullying Helpline through its website or by calling 0300 323 0169 (opening hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday,

10am until 12pm on Saturday).