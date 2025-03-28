International Transgender Day of Visibility: 13 inspiring trans people share their stories as part of groundbreaking photo series

A groundbreaking photography project dedicated to trans identity will greet visitors to Europe’s largest shopping destination this International Transgender Day of Visibility (31 March 2025).

The striking collection of images by Mariano Vivanco titled Trans Is Human is on display at Westfield, London from 27 March to 2 April.

The project was created and produced by Jake Graf and co-produced by Hannah Graf MBE.

(Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human)

“All too often the fact that someone is trans+ overshadows the many other dimensions of their identity,” said Jake in a statement.

“The truth is, gender identity is frequently the least interesting aspect of who these individuals are. This exhibition aims to shift that perspective.”

(Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human) (Image: Mariano Vivanco/Trans Is Human)

The exhibition highlights remarkable stories that challenge stereotypes and celebrate achievement. Sarah was diagnosed with arthritis as a child and later lost her sight. Now, at age 52, she works tirelessly with LGBTQ+ people with disabilities while running marathons to support visually impaired adults. Amanda, who received refugee status last year, holds a Master’s degree in International Development and made history as the first Miss Trans Global Uganda. Leo, who lives with Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy, works as a speaker, model, podcast host, and life coach dedicated to elevating other adults with physical disabilities.

“These are just three examples from our diverse group of participants,” adds Graf. “Each person featured brings their unique talents, passions, and contributions that enrich our society in so many ways.”

The free exhibition launched in partnership with Pride Wide, a global non-profit organisation and movement using the power of conversation and media to raise up the voices of LGBTQIA+ people and make change. It is accessible throughout Westfield London’s regular operating hours.