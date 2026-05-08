Adam Lambert drops new single Eat U Alive alongside self-titled album announcement

Adam Lambert has announced a new album titled Adam, set for release on 10 July, launching the era with its lead single ‘Eat U Alive‘.

The 12-track record marks his sixth solo album and is described as his most personal work to date.

In a news release, Lambert opened up about his creative direction for the project, forming part of his upcoming 2026 musical chapter.

“‘EAT U ALIVE’ is the perfect primer” – Adam Lambert teasing his upcoming 2026 album, Adam

Speaking about the lead single, he said: “‘EAT U ALIVE’ is the perfect primer into my next musical chapter,” before teasing the wider sound of the album.

Taking inspiration from influential musicians, and former Attitude cover stars, of the 1990s and early 2000s, Lambert shared: “I wanted to create songs that fit into a world reminiscent of the music that made a formative impact on me in the 90s and early 00’s.

“Nine Inch Nails, Björk, Prince, Muse, Goldfrapp, Daft Punk, George Michael, Massive Attack and The Crystal Method are just a few who inspired the sound.”

“There was a real liberation in acknowledging my own weaknesses and strength” – Lambert on the meaning behind the Adam album

Adam Lambert (Image: Nick Knight)

He added: “The album explores both the light and shade of life and the razor’s edge that separates a positive experience from a negative one.”

“I hope these songs connect with anyone who has been through the confusing but necessary process of self-acceptance. There was a real liberation in acknowledging my own weaknesses and strengths,” said Lambert.

Rising to fame as a runner-up on American Idol season eight, the singer’s career has skyrocketed, leading to the release of five (almost six) solo albums. His debut, For Your Entertainment, even earned him a nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

Eat U Alive is available to stream now across all platforms

Recently, Adam Lambert appeared as part of a star-studded line-up headlining the Trans Mission concert at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 11 March 2026.

The event, which featured performers, speakers and musicians, raised funds for UK trans charity Not A Phase and non-profit organisation the Good Law Project.

Eat U Alive is available to stream now across all platforms. Adam is available to pre-order via Lambert’s official website.