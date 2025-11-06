Big Brother star Zelah Glasson shares pre-show diary entry revealing anxieties about trans representation

Former Big Brother housemate Zelah Glasson, who made history as the first trans male on the ITV reboot series, has spoken out on social media since leaving the house, sharing a diary entry from before he entered the reality TV show.

Zelah was the sixth housemate to be evicted from the programme last week (31 October), and brought a lot to the table, raising awareness for the trans community, dealing with misgendering from housemates, and getting caught up in flirtatious friendships.

Yesterday (5 November), nearly a week after packing his bags, he shared an insight into what he was thinking before entering the surveillance show. The Instagram post, dated 29 August 2025, read: “I’m going on Big Brother.”

“I have no idea how to feel about this” – Zelah Glasson on entering the Big Brother House

He continued: “I found out roughly three hours ago that I’m going to be a Big Brother 2025 housemate and I have no idea how to feel about this. A part of me is acting far too laid back: ‘it’s not that big of a deal’, ‘you might be on it for five minutes’; ‘barely anyone watches that show anymore’.”

Highlighting his concerns the trans fitness content creator added: “Another part of me is stressed: ‘you stumble on your words when you’re nervous’; ‘you might say the wrong thing and embarrass yourself’; ‘you might be on it for five minutes’. I’m stuck between the anxiety of flying under the radar and being too noticeable. I’m not sure which is scarier.”

On his entry VT, Zelah expressed his desire to use the platform to “re-centre” the narrative around transgender individuals. The statement continued: “Fundamentally, I know that one individual cannot speak on behalf of an entire community and that’s partially what’s wrong with the media narrative at the moment – one person acts like a twat and suddenly an entire group is to blame.”

“I don’t feel educated enough to speak on behalf of a group that has been through so much lately” – Zelah on representing the trans community on Big Brother

The 25-year-old added: “But at the same time I can’t help but wonder if I will be received that way – a voice for the trans community – and that’s what scares me. I don’t feel educated enough to speak on behalf of a group that has been through so much lately. What if I make it worse?”

“At the same time, I’m just a normal person and maybe that’s what the British public need to see: an average guy who loves the gym, animals, his girlfriend, and who doesn’t belong anywhere near a women’s bathroom.”

He reflected: “I remember how I felt the first (and maybe the last time) I saw a trans man on TV – and it was on Big Brother. At the time I was just a 12-year-old girl who had no idea she would transition one day, but out of all the contestants I watched on that show growing up, I remember him so clearly – there’s clearly a reason for that. What if there’s another 12-year-old like that out there? What if I can make one person feel a little bit more seen?”

“God I hope I don’t become a national c***” – Zelah on how he hoped he would be perceived through reality TV

He concluded: “God I hope I don’t become a national cunt.”

That being said, Zelah did face online backlash while in the Big Brother house for his flirtatious friendships with Sam Ashby and Feyisola Akintoye, who have also now been evicted.

Coinciding with his leave from the show, he took to his TikTok account, where he already had a strong following, to address the “cheating rumours” regarding his relationship with Sam.

“‘I’ve walked away from this experience shocked, upset and feeling quite betrayed” – Zelah on his relationship with Sam Ashby

Though he stressed he did not want to, he said that in his relationship with girlfriend Francesca it is “absolutely okay to flirt and cuddle with my friends.” He added: “Everyone has different boundaries, and that’s absolutely okay. In your relationship that may be cheating, it’s not in mine.”

Zelah highlighted that he did not know Sam “apparently” had feelings for him. He added: “I knew they found me attractive and we had this flirty banter thing going on from day one, it’s just like me and Feyisola.”

He went on to describe the flirtatiousness as a “joke,” adding: “I’ve walked away from this experience shocked, upset and feeling quite betrayed, because I felt like in my entire friendship with Sam, I was always very, very transparent.” Sam was sent home on Wednesday night (5 November) in a backdoor eviction.

You can tune in to Big Brother tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.