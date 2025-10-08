Big Brother’s Caroline receives formal warning after misgendering transgender housemate Zelah: ‘She’s a girl!’

Big Brother housemate Caroline Monk was issued a formal warning by Big Brother for using “offensive” and “unacceptable” language, misgendering transgender housemate Zelah Glasson in last night’s episode (7 October).

The 56-year-old from Canvey Island joined the Big Brother house on 28 September as one of the contestants in this year’s series.

During a game of spin the bottle with her fellow housemates, the awkward exchange began when Caroline asked Zelah: “If you had a cock, what would you do with it?”

“She’s a girl” – Caroline Monk misgendering Zelah Glasson in the Big Brother house

Zelah, who is transgender, has spoken openly about his transition in the house, revealing in his VT that he had lived as a woman for 23 years, and has discussed his identity with his housemates.

The uncomfortable interaction escalated when Caroline asked another question in the drinking game to pansexual housemate Nancy.

“If you could shag anyone in this house on a desert island – there’s only one person left, and you’re able to make babies to start a new civilisation – who would you shag?” Caroline asked.

Nancy, who has revealed to her housemates that she is pansexual, asked: “So it has to be a guy?”

Housemate Genny reminded the PR agent of the 22-year-old’s sexuality, to which Caroline replied, “You like pans?”

Nancy said that Zelah would be her answer to Caroline’s question. “She’s a girl,” Caroline replied loudly, causing housemates to look uncomfortable, cover their faces, and try to stop the game.

“But you haven’t got a willy though, have you?” – Caroline continuing to question Zelah’s identity

She did not stop there: “But you haven’t got a willy though, have you?” Realising what she had said, Caroline added: “Is that really bad?”

Caroline was called into the Diary Room by Big Brother moments after Zelah, 25, had spoken privately, saying: “I can’t remember the last time words hurt me like that.”

Big Brother said: “Caroline, before you entered the Big Brother house, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you.”

After reiterating the conversation she had with her housemates, Big Brother issued her a formal warning.

“Your language in these instances was offensive and unacceptable” – Big Brother issues a formal warning to Caroline

“Caroline, Big Brother thinks that your language in these instances was offensive and unacceptable, and cannot permit you to use language in a way that could cause offence to your fellow housemates and the viewing public,” they said.

Caroline replied: “Sorry. It was a horrible thing I said. Horrible.” She added: “I will make sure I apologise profusely to everyone because I can see the disappointment in everyone’s eyes.”

It was previously revealed in the house that Caroline is a friend of Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage, whom she attended a funeral with recently.

“The worst things you could ever say in the world” – Caroline on misgendering Zelah

On Late & Live, David Potts and Jack Remmington agreed with one another, saying: “We were lulled into a false sense of security… I think in the first day or two when you’re saying your best friends with Nigel Farage, it’s not the most shocking thing in the world.”

Caroline described what she said as one of the “worst thing you could ever say in the world.”

In tonight’s episode (8 October), Caroline will address the situation with Zelah, where they have a conversation about the heart-dropping interaction. Tune in tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.