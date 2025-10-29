Big Brother’s Zelah Glasson hops into bed with Sam Ashby after branding them his ‘crush’ as girlfriend speaks out

Big Brother housemate Zelah Glasson hopped into bed with Sam Ashby after a flirty chat in which the two agreed they were each other’s housemate crush, prompting his girlfriend to speak out.

This week, sparks have flown between Zelah, who is trans, and Sam, who goes by he/she/they pronouns, as the pair have been seen feeding each other sweets and more.

In a conversation with contestants Caroline Monk, Elsa Rae, and pansexual housemate Nancy Nocerino, Zelah revealed he was attracted to Sam and Nancy, despite having a girlfriend outside the house.

“Okay, well, you and Nancy will probably be my two” – Zelah Glasson on his Big Brother crushes

Zelah asked: “Sam, you were asking crushes – who am I attracted to in the house?” He continued: “Okay, well, you and Nancy will probably be my two.”

Sam was asked the same question about crushes, to which they responded: “I think after some long, hard thinking I’m gonna have to go with Zelah.”

They added: “Like obviously, I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again – all the ticks there, do you know what I mean?”

“It’s giving whore. It’s giving whore” – Nancy quipped watching Sam hop into bed with Zelah

The pair were later seen giggling in the shared bedroom before Sam jumped into bed with Zelah. Caught by Nancy, she quipped: “It’s giving whore. It’s giving whore.”

In the diary room, Nancy previously said about the pair: “Zelah has basically been dropping hints and doing certain things. Like, I don’t know, picking up Sam, hugging him from behind, cuddling Sam.”

Sam has also spoken previously about the pair’s relationship, revealed to Big Brother: “I think we were talking about how me and Zelah flirt a lot and obviously I love it and I play right into it, but so does he.”

Now, Zelah’s girlfriend has opened up about her relationship online once again, after receiving messages from viewers concerned about evicted housemate Feyisola Akintoye’s hot tub comments.

“I honestly can’t catch a break” – Zelah’s girlfriend Francesca reposting to viewers concerns over their relationship

Taking to TikTok, Francesca shared a video captioned “I honestly can’t catch a break”. In the video, she wrote: “When Sam and Nancy think Zelah was dropping hints when he said he was bisexual.”

Responding to concerned comments, Francesca replied: “Not really, I’m ok with flirty banter. I know that different people have different boundaries and that’s ok.” In another comment, Francesca wrote: “He doesn’t need a pass for flirty banter.”

Viewers continue to question Zelah’s intentions. “What about him cuddling Sam in his bed – isn’t that a bit weird, or are you just ok with that as well?” one fan wrote.

Another related the situation to the Celebrity Big Brother season starring JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes: “Do you remember when JoJo broke up with her gf as soon as she left the house.”

Tune in to Big Brother tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.