Yungblud on gender fluid dress sense and body image: ‘I’ve been wearing a skirt since I were f**king five’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Attitude cover star Yungblud has opened up about his early embrace of gender-fluid fashion, saying he was pushing boundaries long before it became widely accepted in the music industry.

The ‘Zombie’ singer is our latest cover star, and just last week was acknowledged as a Pride ICON award winner at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the Peninsula London.

To order issue 365 of Attitude with Yungblud on the cover, click here.

Speaking in an interview, he told Attitude: “I’d like to make abundantly clear that I fucking was doing [that] for this generation probably first — before all the other fucking big ones took [it] on fucking board.”

“Like, I’ve been wearing a skirt since I were fucking five, you know,” he added.

Much like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Billy Porter, the pansexual singer embraces gender-queer fashion.

“I wasn’t happy with my body; I didn’t feel sexy” – Yungblud

Reflecting on his early career, Yungblud said he wasn’t initially conscious of how he looked — instead, his confidence came from instinct and freedom.

“I wasn’t happy with my body; I didn’t feel sexy,” he admitted. “At the beginning of my career, I had the kind of confidence where you don’t think about the way you look. I’d walk into the dressing room and be like, ‘What am I gonna wear tonight? Can I borrow your skirt, or your fucking leather pants,’ or whatever the fuck was there.”

That boldness masked deeper struggles. “I’d got myself into a position where I was really unhealthy and just needed to get my mind right,” he added.

Speaking separately to Attitude, Yungblud shared how reconnecting with his masculinity has brought him a renewed sense of comfort: “I’m liking looking like a boy for the first time in a long time.”

To read Yungblud’s Attitude cover interview in full, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.