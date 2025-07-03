Yungblud is Attitude’s new cover boy – and Pride ICON at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways

Yungblud has been revealed as Attitude’s latest cover star, as well as a Pride ICON award winner at this week’s PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways in London.

The accolades follow the ‘Zombie’ singer shooting to number one in the UK album charts with his third LP Idols last week.

To pre-order issue 365 of Attitude with Yungblud on the cover, click here.

The star is due to appear in-person at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways this Friday (4 July 2025) at the Peninsula London.

“I’m an ever-changing thing” – Yungblud

In his accompanying interview, Yungblud talks at length about his sexuality, telling us: “I get it. Sexuality is a fucking sacred thing. The way you choose to give your love is a fucking sacred thing — like, it’s the most important thing that we’ve got. It will truly save us all.

“But again, it’s not a fairy tale. I don’t fit into a box. If it’s a fucking vibe, I’ll fucking kiss you no matter what you are. I don’t give a fuck. I’m a lover in terms of everything sexually.”

“Everyone had an opinion on whether what I do is authentic or not.” [After releasing his self-titled album.] “It starts to break you down,” he says. “My sexuality was questioned, my fucking accent was questioned, my upbringing was questioned. ‘Who are you? Why do you do this?’ And my answer was always, you know, ‘I’m an ever-changing thing.’”

Yungblud – also known for songs like ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ and ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ – previously appeared on the cover of Attitude in 2019 and 2020.

Yungblud – also known for songs like 'I Was Made for Lovin' You' and 'I Think I'm OKAY' – previously appeared on the cover of Attitude in 2019 and 2020.