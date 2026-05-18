LGBTQ+ podcast marks anniversary with intergenerational festival featuring well-known names

Older Queer Voices is marking its one-year anniversary by launching a free Older Queer Voices Festival on 3 June 2026, featuring well-known multigenerational voices.

Created to celebrate older LGBTQ+ voices and strengthen intergenerational connection within the community, what started as a podcast has grown into a wider community platform.

Older Queer Voices, established in 2025 by Raga D’Silva and Nicola Fenton, is partnering with Tesco to bring together older LGBTQ+ people, younger generations and their allies to network and connect.

“These stories are powerful” – Older Queer Voices founders Raga D’Silva and Nicola Fenton on their first festival

Older Queer Voices founder Raga D’Silva (Image: Provided)

Founders D’Silva and Fenton said the festival aims to honour LGBTQ+ history while connecting generations.

In a statement provided to Attitude through a news release, they said: “We are proud to mark this milestone with a festival that centres the voices of older LGBTQ+ people while bringing generations together.”

“These stories are powerful,” they said. “They hold our history, our struggles and our resilience. Honouring our Icons is about recognising those who have paved the way and ensuring their legacy continues to inspire the future.”

What is on at the Older Queer Voices Festival 2026?

Sue Sanders will speak at the Older Queer Voices Festival on 3 June 2026 (Image: Provided)

The programme includes:



* A keynote speech by Lisa Power

* An intergenerational panel featuring actress Liz Carr, actor Jason Patel, Attitude 101 Third Sector & Community 2026 honouree Sue Sanders and Tesco’s head of content and social media Dan Porter

* Hosting by Raga D’Silva

* A live podcast recording

* A performance by singer-songwriter Clare Summerskill

* Recognition of 10 Older Queer Voices Icons for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community

Supported by Tesco, Booker, Best Food Logistics and N2O, the event will be held at the Tesco Heart Building in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, on Wednesday 3 June from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Tesco’s Dan Porter highlights the importance of “amplifying stories and contributions” from intergenerational communities

Dan Porter, Tesco LGBTQ+ colleague network co-chair (Image: Provided)

Dan Porter, Tesco LGBTQ+ colleague network co-chair, highlighted the importance of inclusion in the workplace: “At Tesco, our LGBTQ+ Network is committed to creating a workplace where every colleague feels seen, supported and able to be themselves at every stage of their lives.”

“Our partnership with Older Queer Voices reflects the importance of celebrating lived experience and amplifying stories and contributions, creating space for learning, connection and intergenerational understanding, while helping us build more inclusive workplaces and stronger communities.”

Attendees are encouraged to follow this year’s dress code, “Wear Your Pride”, with drinks and a grazing buffet on offer.

For more information about the Older Queer Voices Festival, you can visit the official Older Queer Voices website.