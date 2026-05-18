Michael Johnston shares messy Obsession BTS images from new horror film

Teen Wolf star Michael Johnston’s latest horror film Obsession has got everybody talking, though his latest behind-the-scenes Instagram dump has viewers commenting for a different reason.

The 2026 supernatural psychological thriller was released on 15 May, following Johnston as Bear, who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him.

Things take an unexpected turn after breaking the mysterious so-called “One Wish Willow”, where Nikki becomes possessed by an evil spirit attached to the cursed object.

Obsession was directed by horror filmmaker Curry Barker

Written, directed and edited by horror filmmaker Curry Barker, the R-rated film has received a 94 per cent score on review website Rotten Tomatoes since its release just days ago.

Taking to Instagram to mark the Obsession premiere last week, Johnston posted images with the director and his co-star Navarrette at the screening.

As viewers swiped on, Johnston posted BTS shots of him on set, one of which showed him shirtless and covered in fake blood.

“My celebrity crush at the moment” – one fan gushed over Michael Johnston’s shirtless Instagram snap

Viewers took to the comments section to praise the film, as well as Johnston’s good looks. “Movie. Of. The. Year,” one fan commented. “My celebrity crush at the moment,” another wrote.

Johnston, who is publicly gay, has previously spoken about queer representation on screen, notably playing Corey Bryant, a gay character in MTV’s Teen Wolf in 2017.

Cast at age 19, he told Fr Conventions he was initially nervous about taking on the role due to not being out at the time, though the response from LGBTQ+ fans eventually helped him come to terms with his sexuality.

“It gave me the confidence to come out” – Johnston revealing his queer role in Teen Wolf helped him come out as gay

“I do think representation is obviously very important and I’m so glad that I could be a part of that but it didn’t really impact me until I started meeting fans,” he said.

“It gave me the confidence to come out, or it just made me feel really good about myself. I really didn’t ever think that it could have that kind of impact.”

Obsession is available to watch now in UK cinemas.