Eurovision 2026 winner revealed as Bulgaria triumphs with DARA’s ‘Bangaranga’

Bulgaria has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 for the first time in the country’s history.

DARA took the title with her song ‘Bangaranga’, scoring 516 points in Saturday night’s grand final in Vienna.

The singer beat Israel in a close public vote finish, before collapsing to the floor as the result was announced. She later returned to the stage to perform the winning song again, officially confirming that next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Bulgaria.

DARA released ‘Bangaranga’ earlier this year after being selected to represent Bulgaria in Eurovision

Speaking moments before the final scores were revealed, DARA said: “Honey, I still do not know what’s going on.

“I want to thank everyone who gave us those points, we really tried to give our best. Thank you so much for the whole show.”

The trophy was handed over by last year’s Eurovision winner JJ, who told her: “Oh my god, I love you, congratulations girl!”

This year marked the 70th edition of Eurovision and took place at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle arena, with 25 countries competing in the final. Bulgaria had been viewed as one of the frontrunners throughout the week following strong reactions during rehearsals and the semi-finals.

DARA released ‘Bangaranga’ earlier this year after being selected to represent Bulgaria through the country’s national Eurovision process. It became one of the contest’s most streamed entries ahead of the final.

Look Mum No Computer finished with just one point overall for ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’

The result means Bulgaria becomes the latest country to secure a first Eurovision victory after years of near misses, including a second-place finish in 2017.

It was another difficult night for the United Kingdom, however. Look Mum No Computer finished with just one point overall for his song ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’, which had been awarded from juries, with zero points from the public vote.

Ahead of this year’s shows, the contest faced controversy and boycott calls over Israel’s participation in the contest.

Earlier this year, artists including Paloma Faith and Brian Eno signed an open letter urging a boycott unless Israel was excluded from the competition. Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands are not participating, in protest.