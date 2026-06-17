A Twink and a Redhead partner with Trisha Paytas to raise funds for The Trevor Project

Social media comedy duo A Twink and a Redhead have teamed up with YouTube royalty Trisha Paytas to raise funds for The Trevor Project with a brand-new single.

Releasing their new satire remix, ‘A Twink and a Redhead and a Mother’, today (17 June), all proceeds from the track will be donated to supporting LGBTQ+ young people in crisis.

Who’s the Twink and who’s the Redhead?

Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill are childhood friends who began their viral success in 2022 by posting hilarious content together on TikTok.

As their popularity on social media grew, they later created A Twink and a Redhead, a brand that has since catapulted their careers, including an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February 2026.

Announcing the new charity single on social media today, A Twink and a Redhead thanked collaborator Paytas and producer Drew Louis for being part of the cause.

“We wanted to do something special for Pride” – A Twink and a Redhead on their charity new single

“We wanted to do something special for Pride and with someone who shares the same sentiment as we do about loving and accepting everyone as they are,” they wrote.

“As a result, all proceeds from this song will be donated to The Trevor Project, supporting its work providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ young people.

“Thank you, Trisha Paytas, for being on this remix. You are truly a dream collaborator and mother as fuck.”

“Thank you both so much” – The Trevor Project reacting to the announcement

The Trevor Project thanked the team in the comments section, writing: “Happy Pride Month! Thank you both so much.”

It comes after the US-based LGBTQ+ suicide prevention non-profit underwent a turbulent year in 2025 following the Trump administration’s shutdown of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline.

The funding cut caused an uproar among advocates and communities alike. Following advice from Congress, the Trump administration has confirmed plans to bring back the US’s LGBTQ+ youth hotline.

Congress instructed the administration to reinstate specialist support for LGBTQ+ young people. However, questions remain over how the programme will operate alongside Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14168, which requires federal agencies to recognise only two sexes.

Trisha Paytas’ work with LGBTQ+ charities

Paytas, who rose to fame in the early 2010s, has become an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community through her charity work.

Over the past year, Paytas has donated to numerous charities, including contributing $10,500 (£7,829) to Trans Lifeline, a trans-led LGBTQ+ crisis hotline and mental health support network.

Other organisations she has supported include Palestine Relief, Drag Defense Fund, The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline and Creators Against ICE.

For more information how to support The Trevor Project, please visit their official website.