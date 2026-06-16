Trump administration to restore LGBTQ+ youth suicide hotline service after axing it

The Trump administration has confirmed plans to bring back the US’s LGBTQ+ youth hotline within the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, almost a year after it axed the service.

Officials say the Press 3 option, which connects callers with counsellors trained to support LGBTQ+ young people, could return before the end of 2026. The service was first introduced in 2022 and had handled more than 1.5 million contacts before being shut down in July 2025.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told The Advocate that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is “working with the 988 Network Administrator Vibrant Emotional Health to reactivate Press 3 operations by the end of the year”.

Why is the US’s LGBTQ+ youth hotline being restored?

The move follows instructions from Congress to reinstate specialist support for LGBTQ+ young people. However, questions remain over how the programme will operate alongside Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14168, which requires federal agencies to recognise only two sexes.

In correspondence sent to lawmakers, SAMHSA said it was reviewing the best way to restore the service while complying with the order. Christopher Carroll, the agency’s principal deputy assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, wrote: “SAMHSA is currently assessing the most appropriate approach to implementing this congressional directive for the ‘Press 3’ option within the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, while ensuring compliance with Executive Order 14168.”

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi criticised the approach, saying: “Congress could not have been clearer: the Trump Administration must restore the 988 Lifeline’s ‘Press 3’ option, the specialized crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth. Yet in response to concerns I raised, the Administration acknowledged Congress directed the restoration of these lifesaving services but said it is still determining how to do so in compliance with President Trump’s executive order targeting so-called ‘gender ideology.'”

When announcing the closure last year, SAMHSA said it would “no longer silo” LGBTQ+ callers and argued that support would continue through the wider 988 network.

Where else can I get help?

If you or someone you know is struggling, The Trevor Project continues to provide 24/7 support at www.thetrevorproject.org or by texting “START” to 678-678.

And for more information and support, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or LGBT Switchboard on 0800 0119100.