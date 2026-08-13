Hastings Pride celebrates 10th anniversary with Honeyz and Drag With No Name at free festival

Hastings Pride is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free festival featuring 90s R&B group Honeyz, drag star Drag With No Name and a host of live acts.

The milestone event will take place on Sunday 30 August, with the celebrations beginning with the annual Hastings Pride Parade through Hastings town centre before heading to The Oval for the main festival.

Honeyz, known for 90s hits including ‘Finally Found’, as well as local festival favourites The Fabulous Red Diesel, Doctor Woof and Mama Tasty, feature on the line-up.

“Reaching our 10th anniversary is an unbelievable milestone for us” – Natasha Scott, director of Hastings Pride CIC

Also performing will be Step into Elton, an Elton John tribute act, while Drag With No Name (DWNN) will headline the main stage.

The 10th anniversary celebration will continue Hastings Pride’s commitment to keeping the festival completely free to attend — something organisers say has been non-negotiable since the event began.

“Reaching our 10th anniversary is an unbelievable milestone for us,” said Natasha Scott, director of Hastings Pride CIC.

“From day one, keeping Hastings Pride completely free has been non-negotiable. When you remove ticket prices, you open the doors to the entire town. It brings people together who might never otherwise meet, shatters old stereotypes, and creates a space where everyone feels safe, proud, and celebrated.”

“This lineup is incredible, and we can’t wait to throw the biggest party Hastings has ever seen,” she added.

When and where does Hastings Pride take place?

Hastings Pride’s 10th Anniversary Parade & Festival takes place on Sunday 30 August 2026. The parade will take place in Hastings town centre, followed by the festival at The Oval.

More information is available on the Hastings Pride website.