Jessica Lange, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson star in American Horror Story season 13 teaser – WATCH HERE

FX has released the first teaser for American Horror Story: 13, revealing which characters will return when season 13 premiers next month.

Jessica Lange will reprise Constance Langdon, the character she first played in Murder House. Lange is also set to return as her other three previous American Horror Story characters: Sister Jude Martin from Asylum, Fiona Goode from Coven and Elsa Mars from Freak Show.

The new season marks her first full return to the series since 2014. She made a guest appearance in 2018’s Apocalypse, again playing Constance.

“Some of the actors will be playing two characters from two different seasons in the same scene” – Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story: 13

Evan Peters features in the teaser as Kai Anderson from Cult, alongside Tate Langdon and Rubber Man from Murder House. Sarah Paulson returns as Cordelia Goode, Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, all characters from Coven.

John Carroll Lynch is also back as Twisty the Clown from Freak Show. Other characters shown include Mena Suvari’s Elizabeth Short from Murder House, Gabourey Sidibe’s Queenie from Coven and Jamie Brewer’s Nan, also from Coven.

Creator Ryan Murphy has previously said the season is not a direct continuation of Coven, despite fan speculation, but as a collation of elements from across the anthology’s previous instalments, with actors returning to multiple roles.

“I know which [seasons] the fans liked the most. They love ‘Murder House’, ‘Asylum,’ ‘Coven,’ ‘Freak Show,’ and they loved ‘Cult,’” he told Variety. “Some of the actors will be playing two characters from two different seasons in the same scene. Evan was, at one point, playing two different characters and talking to himself. So it was really fun and tricky to make, and I loved that. I’ve edited almost all of them, and I think they’re really good.”

Who is returning for American Horror Story: 13?

The confirmed cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Joey Pollari and Jessica Lange. The wider ensemble features Avantika, Jamie Brewer, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Frances Conroy, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer, Mena Suvari, Zach Villa and John Waters, among others.

Ariana Grande was initially announced as part of the cast but subsequently left the project because its production schedule conflicted with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

American Horror Story: 13 will air from September 24 on FX and Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK.