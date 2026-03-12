‘The situation right now is f***ed’: Tia Kofi calls for unity amongst marginalised groups at Trans Mission Live (EXCLUSIVE)

Tia Kofi, star of Drag Race UK, says UK political parties are using the trans community as a distraction from broader government discourse.

Attending Trans Mission Live yesterday (11 March), Tia said it was non-negotiable for her to show up as a trans ally and stand up for the rights of the community.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, she stressed the importance of unity within the LGBTQ+ community at a time when trans identities face significant threats.

“I think there’s a lot more responsibility in being an ally than maybe I first thought” – Tia Kofi on strengthening her trans ally status

“I think the moment trans rights became personal to me was the moment that I could see how much it was impacting my trans friends,” she said.

“I think there’s a lot more responsibility in being an ally than maybe I first thought. I initially thought it was just sort of reposting things, popping something onto my Instagram Story and being like, ‘See, you’re so seen,’” she added.

That perspective changed when she saw the severity of the impact the current UK government has had on the trans community.

“Jaida Essence Hall–style ‘look over there'” – Tia claiming UK political parties are using the trans community as a distraction

“I mean, the situation right now is fucked,” said Tia. “There are political parties in the United Kingdom that are using trans people as an excuse, as a sort of Jaida Essence Hall–style ‘look over there.’”

“It’s honestly pathetic,” said the Drag Race UK vs The World winner. “There is so much more that we can do as allies to really uplift and amplify trans voices.”

Tia has been an outspoken talent on issues affecting marginalised groups in the UK, including campaigning against anti-migrant rhetoric.

“We literally learn about this in our GCSEs. Come on” – Tia encouraging unity amongst marginalised groups

At Trans Mission Live, she spoke about the importance of power in numbers: “I think one thing that a lot of people might not understand is that when the rights of one marginalised group are taken away, it will directly affect the rights of other marginalised groups.”

She added: “You might not know trans people, but the way that people are attacking trans people and migrants at the moment will, in time, start impacting people of colour. It will impact people with disabilities. It will impact women as well.”

“We literally learn about this in our GCSEs. Come on, everyone, we already know about this,” Tia concluded.