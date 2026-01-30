Taylor Zakhar Perez teases nude scene in Red, White & Royal Blue sequel: ‘I might be in less than underwear’

Taylor Zakhar Perez has opened up about the upcoming second season of Red, White & Royal Blue, revealing that there is one scene in which he may appear nude.

It was revealed earlier this month that the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue, titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, had begun filming, with Perez and co-star Nicholas Galitzine reprising their roles.

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the Chicago-born actor shared what fans can expect from the upcoming instalment of the gay romance.

“There is a scene where I might be in less than underwear” – Taylor Zakhar Perez on the sequel of Red, White & Royal Blue

Whilst promoting his newly released underwear campaign with Lacoste, he said: “There is a scene where I might be in less than underwear.”

In a teaser released on 19 January, Perez and Galitzine took viewers behind the scenes whilst filming the upcoming series, clarifying that despite the sequel’s title, their characters – Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry – are not the ones getting married.

we're SO beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/jvjrltHkMu — Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime (@RWRBonPrime) January 19, 2026

Perez said: “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.”

“Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Galitzine added.

“We’re not getting married” – Perez on the plot of Red, White & Royal Wedding

Perez continued: “We’re not getting married.”

“That’s a long way off at this point,” Galitzine teased.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel of the same name, the upcoming film will see Princess Beatrice (Bea), Henry’s older sister, marry her longtime girlfriend Catherine (Cat), with her brother and Alex in attendance.

Perez plays the president’s son, who falls in love with Galitzine’s Prince of England after they meet at a Melbourne climate conference. Their characters go from public enemies to secret boyfriends.

After their relationship is leaked to the press, they officially come out to their families and the public. The upcoming sequel will continue the pair’s love story, although plot details have yet to be revealed.

Galitzine has also recently undergone a body transformation for his role as He-Man in the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film.

“He’s definitely got bigger” – Perez on Nicholas Galitzine’s body transformation

His muscular build can also be seen in the upcoming season of Red, White & Royal Wedding. Perez revealed that working out became a shared interest between the two.

“He actually found out that I work out so early and he was like, ‘How do you get up?’ and I’m just like, ‘I just go to bed early,’” Perez said.

“He usually works out in the evening and I’m an early person — I like the morning flush. He’s definitely got bigger!” he added.

The Red, White & Royal Blue sequel does not yet have a confirmed release date. However, the first film is available to stream on Prime Video.

