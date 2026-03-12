Departures: Watch the trailer on Attitude as Russell Tovey and Russell T Davies host previews (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer for upcoming LGBTQ+ film Departures has launched exclusively on Attitude ahead of the film’s UK cinema release next month.

Directed by Neil Ely and Lloyd Eyre-Morgan, the independent film has been hailed as “bold, sexy, and unapologetically powerful”, opening in cinemas across the UK on 17 April through Peccadillo Pictures.

The Manchester-set comedy-drama follows Benji (Lloyd Eyre-Morgan), who becomes infatuated with the charismatic but elusive Jake (David Tag) after meeting him at an airport gate. The pair begin taking secret monthly trips to Amsterdam, where their relationship unfolds through sex, humour and emotional vulnerability – but the need to keep their connection hidden begins to expose an increasingly complicated and toxic dynamic between them.

Russell Tovey described Departures as “beautiful and deeply moving”

A series of preview screenings will take place around the country to mark the release, hosted by figures from across the UK’s LGBTQ+ community.

Actor Russell Tovey will host the first UK preview screening at Curzon Bloomsbury in London on 14 April. Tovey described the film as “beautiful and deeply moving”.

Adult performer Andy Lee will host a screening at the Rio Cinema in Dalston on 15 April. The event will include giveaways and appearances linked to the film’s release.

Writer and producer Russell T Davies will host a screening in Manchester at HOME cinema on 17 April. Davies described the film as “honest, raw and powerful, wildly funny and powerfully heartfelt.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard will host a screening in Liverpool at FACT Picturehouse on 18 April, which will also feature members of the film’s cast and crew.

When is Departures in cinemas?

Departures will be released in cinemas across the UK from 17 April. The trailer is available exclusively on Attitude until Friday (13th March).