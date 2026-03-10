Good Morning Britain faces backlash from Boy George after inviting detransitioner to debate puberty blockers

Good Morning Britain has faced backlash after inviting Keira Bell, a 28-year-old detransitioner, to appear on yesterday’s programme (9 March), where she spoke out against the use of puberty blockers for trans youth.

Bell was debating the PATHWAYS trial, a study commissioned by NHS England which looks at the risks and benefits of puberty blockers for children under 16.

Drawing attention to her own experiences as a trans person before she detransitioned, she expressed regret over choosing to transition during her youth.

“I had a bit of a rough start” – Keira Bell on regretting transitioning

“I had a bit of a rough start, to be honest, in life, and didn’t really have great self-esteem or self-confidence,” she said.

Bell began hormone treatment at the age of 16, a decision she says was detrimental to her development.

I was on GMB this morning, as the puberty blocker trial is to be debated in parliament. It's time to scrap this sick trial.pic.twitter.com/W2e8V5DTN1 — Keira Bell (@KBtheYoungOG) March 9, 2026

She said: “I think it’s important to note how extreme it is to block puberty. You’re blocking your brain from developing, you’re blocking those brain signals, because that’s what causes PV to take place. So, you know, it’s not just fertility, it’s cognitive effects.”

Health secretary Wes Streeting said the trial follows recommendations from the Cass Review, which led to a ban on puberty blockers for under-18s in the UK.

“This is your story, but it’s not everyone’s story” – Boy George on Bell’s claims against hormone blockers

Since the episode aired, former Attitude cover star Boy George has spoken out in support for trans youth.

Responding to a post by Bell on X, in which she wrote, “It’s time to scrap this sick trial,” George said: “This is your story, but it’s not everyone’s story. Do you accept that?”

Bell replied: “Yes, I accept. Because under-16s who receive puberty blockers suffer from osteoporosis, lowered IQ, infertility and lack of sexual function.”

“I advocate for people loving themselves as they are, especially children” – Bell on trans youth

She continued: “They may say they’re ‘happy’ for a bit longer than I did. A lot of them also come from middle-class backgrounds with support systems.”

Bell stressed that there are stories different to hers, including cases where trans youth who have undergone hormone therapy have had successful experiences.

She added: “The common denominator is that we’re all human and no one escapes the harm of damaging drugs. It’s an unhealthy coping mechanism and I advocate for people loving themselves as they are, especially children.”

Bell’s appearance on the ITV morning show came as NHS England paused new prescriptions of cross-sex hormones for 16 and 17-year-old trans youth.