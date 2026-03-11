Greg Rutherford revisits his naked Attitude cover shoot on RuPaul’s Drag Race vs The World

Former Olympian Greg Rutherford made his drag debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World, speaking to RuPaul about his naked Attitude cover shoot.

The long jump champion was among five Olympic athletes to take on the iconic “makeover challenge” last night (10 March), on series 3 of the UK drag franchise.

Establishing himself, once again, as an LGBTQ+ ally, he reminisced about his 2014 Attitude cover shoot to mother Ru, wearing very little.

Greg Rutherford for Attitude magazine’s 2014 Naked Issue

Greg Rutherford for Attitude magazine’s 2014 Naked Issue (Image: Attitude magazine) Greg Rutherford for Attitude magazine’s 2014 Naked Issue (Image: Attitude magazine) Greg Rutherford for Attitude magazine’s 2014 Naked Issue (Image: Attitude magazine)

“‘I’ve done a few things, like, covers on Attitude magazine,” he said, to which Ru asked whether he had many clothes on.

“Mainly off,” Rutherford replied. “[It was] a while ago now. I don’t think anybody wants to see that nowadays,” he added humbly.

Well, Rutherford, we disagree. In his cover shoot, he bared all for the camera, posing in his underwear, cheeks out, showing off his incredible physique.

“I think it’s really important” – Rutherford on LGBTQ+ allyship

Greg Rutherford for Attitude magazine’s 2014 Naked Issue (Image: Attitude magazine)

Rutherford also spoke on LGBTQ+ allyship on the BBC drag show, saying the community was hugely important to him.

“In a position where you can speak, it’s up to people that are marginalised, using whatever platform I’ve had over the years. I think it’s really important,” he said.

Rutherford underwent a magnificent drag transformation on last night’s episode. Partnered with Thailand queen Gawdland, he gave viewers the full Thai mother fantasy.

Greg Rutherford for Attitude magazine’s 2014 Naked Issue (Image: Attitude magazine)

The full RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World episode is available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.