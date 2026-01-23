First look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man in live-action Masters of the Universe film

Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man in the live-action Masters of the Universe film, undergoing an incredible body transformation in the first trailer release.

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios have released the first teaser for the comic-book-adapted film, starring the Red, White & Royal Blue actor, which is set to hit cinemas in June 2026.

Taking on the role of Prince Adam – known to most as He-Man – Galitzine plays Adam Glenn, who is stuck in a dull corporate job on Earth before being reunited with his Sword of Power.

The film follows Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam as he returns to Eternia from Earth as He-Man

Directed by Travis Knight, whose previous works include Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee, the film follows Adam as he returns to Eternia as He-Man in a sci-fi adventure.

In the live-action film, Galitzine stars alongside Camila Mendes as Teela and Idris Elba as her father, Man-at-Arms, also known as Duncan, as they battle Jared Leto’s Skeletor.

In the trailer, Battle Cat – also known as Cringer, Adam’s transformed house cat – is highlighted as a standout role.

Who stars in the upcoming He-Man Masters of the Universe film?

Co-stars also include: Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, and Kristin Wiig, who voices Roboto.

The sneak peek also features He-Man post-transformation, seated at his desk with a placard reading “Adam Glenn – He/Him”, a playful nod to Adam’s transformation into the beloved comic-book hero.

Fans have gone wild over Galitzine’s on-screen body transformation after he posted behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, posing at the gym.

“My sweet baby boy beefed up for his He-Man role” – one fan gushed over Galitzine’s body transformation

One fan commented, “My sweet baby boy beefed up for his He-Man role!” Another said, “Whoa – more muscles now,” while another praised him for his sword-bearing abilities.

The live-action Masters of the Universe film is slated for release in the UK and worldwide on 5 June 2026.

