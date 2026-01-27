Taylor Zakhar Perez hits the locker room in his steamiest Lacoste underwear campaign yet

When Red, White and Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez was appointed Lacoste’s Global Brand Ambassador, we weren’t prepared for the level of fan service that would follow. His debut campaign put Lacoste underwear at the forefront and had us seriously rethinking our choice in pants.

Now, he’s proving that the sequel can supersede the original, with an even steamier follow-up. Literally.

Taylor Zakhar Perez for Lacoste (Image: Angelo Pennetta)

Photographer Angelo Pennetta follows Perez in a Parisian changing room. Lacoste calls it a space “where mental and physical preparation come together.” We say it’s where the magic happens.

“This campaign feels intimate, powerful and very sincere to me,” Perez explains in a statement. “My quiet hope is that this campaign leads to more private moments of effortless abandon.”

While ‘crocodile style’ is an obvious nod to founder René Lacoste’s nickname, for Perez it’s a marker of clean confidence. The result is a collection that champions minimalism. With text stamped across waistbands so last season, the brand is pulling focus on their timeless mascot.

Taylor Zakhar Perez for Lacoste (Image: Angelo Pennetta)

With the release date for the highly anticipated Red, White and Royal Wedding, starring Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, fans are eagerly waiting. Earlier this month, the stars teased the sequel with a behind-the-scenes look, resulting in fans foaming at the mouth for more.

In the meantime, we can all thank Lacoste keeping the mania around Taylor Zakhar Perez alive. While a nearly perfect campaign, our only request would be to see Galitzine join him in the next one.

