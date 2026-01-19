Red, White & Royal Blue sequel begins filming as Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine post BTS snippets

Red, White & Royal Wedding, the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue (2023), has begun filming, with actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine reprising their roles.

In a new teaser released earlier today (19 January), viewers are taken behind the scenes of the upcoming Amazon Prime film, where the two main protagonists reveal what we can expect from the sequel.

The follow-up was given the go-ahead by Amazon MGM Studios in May 2024, following the original film’s success as Prime Video’s number one movie worldwide for three consecutive weeks in 2023.

The first film follows Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Galitzine as Britain’s Prince Henry, as they go from public enemies to private lovers.

What to expect from Red, White & Royal Wedding

Despite the sequel’s title, Red, White & Royal Wedding, Perez and Galitzine clarify in the video that their characters are not getting married, but are instead attending Henry’s older sister’s wedding.

we're SO beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/jvjrltHkMu — Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime (@RWRBonPrime) January 19, 2026

Perez revealed: “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.”

“Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Galitzine added.

Perez continued: “We’re not getting married.”

“That’s a long way off at this point,” Galitzine teased.

The upcoming Red, White & Royal Blue sequel will see Princess Beatrice wed

Based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel of the same name, the upcoming film will see Princess Beatrice (Bea) marry her longtime girlfriend Catherine (Cat), with Alex and Henry in attendance.

Jamie Babbit, whose credits include But I’m a Cheerleader and Only Murders in the Building starring Selena Gomez – is set to direct, replacing Matthew López, who directed the first film.

Working alongside original author Casey McQuiston, López will serve as co-writer, collaborating with Gemma Burgess.

When is Red, White & Royal Wedding slated for release?

The first film ended with Alex’s mother’s re-election and the couple officially announcing their relationship publicly. The upcoming sequel will continue the love story between the pair, though the plot has not yet been revealed.

The Red, White & Royal Blue sequel does not have a confirmed release date. However, the first film is available to stream on Prime Video.

