Senegal’s parliament draws closer to double prison time for LGBTQ+ people

Senegal’s parliament has passed a bill threatening double prison sentences for LGBTQ+ people and criminalising the promotion of homosexuality.

The latest bill strengthens existing legislation that punishes same-sex acts with prison terms of up to five years, describing them as “acts against nature”.

With a large majority of 135 MPs voting in favour of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, it is now up to Senegal’s president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to sign the proposed law before it is enforced.

Those found guilty of same-sex sexual relations and or promoting homosexuality face heavy fines

The proposed ruling was a campaign promise by president Bassirou Diomaye Faye and prime minister Ousmane Sonko, following a series of arrests of gay men between 9 and 24 February.

Those charged with “acts against nature” and several other anti-LGBTQ+ offences face fines of up to 10 million CFA (£13,154.29).

As per BBC News, a spokesperson for Senegal’s parliament, Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarré, said: “The majority of Senegalese do not accept homosexuality. Our culture rejects it and we are firmly opposed to it.”

“No democracy should punish people for who they are” – European Democrats condemn Senegal’s parliament

In Senegal, Parliament has almost unanimously approved a law that brutally tightens the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people. Same-sex relationships can now mean up to 10 years in prison, while even supporting or defending LGBTQ+ rights risks prosecution. Love turned into a crime.… pic.twitter.com/7aviSz0QU2 — European Democrats (@democrats_eu) March 12, 2026

The ruling has been met with widespread criticism from political groups and advocates. European Democrats wrote on X: “Love turned into a crime. Identity turned into an offence. No democracy should punish people for who they are. Human dignity is universal, and silence in the face of injustice is never neutral.”

Following the arrests that led to the bill, Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoué warned the country against stripping the LGBTQ+ community of their rights.

“Criminalising same-sex conduct and arresting people for their sexual orientation or gender expression violates multiple internationally protected rights, including the rights to equality and non-discrimination,” she said.

“The Senegalese government should act on its obligations to respect and protect LGBT people” – Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoué on protecting LGBTQ+ rights

She also called for the release of the detained men: “The Senegalese government should act on its obligations to respect and protect LGBT people’s rights under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, including by releasing those arrested and repealing discriminatory and homophobic laws.”

As of late 2025, homosexuality is criminalised in 32 of 54 African nations with penalties ranging from imprisonment to even death.