Taylor Zakhar Perez confirms Red, White & Royal Wedding’s filming window as he teases ‘really good’ script

Taylor Zakhar Perez has confirmed the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel’s filming window, teasing that the script is “really good”.

Titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, Zakhar Perez will return alongside Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of US President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), and his public mishap with Britain’s Prince Henry.

The follow-up was given the go-ahead by Amazon MGM Studios in May 2024, following the original film’s success as Prime Video’s number-one movie worldwide for three consecutive weeks in 2023.

“There’s a huge appetite for the sequel, so I’m looking forward to it” – Taylor Zakhar Perez on Red, White & Royal Wedding

Speaking to E! News at Carlos Eric Lopez’s Fifth Annual Dia De Muertos Gala, the actor said, “We’re shooting Red, White, the sequel, in the new year and, you know, just continue to build,” he said.

When asked how he feels about returning to the world of Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, Zakhar Perez admitted he’s looking forward to it. “I mean, yes, I’m excited. There’s a huge appetite for the sequel, so I’m looking forward to it. I mean, I’ve read the script and it’s really good.”

Pressed for details about what fans can expect, the Kissing Booth star laughed off the question. “Nothing. Nothing at all,” he said. “They will come for me. Amazon will find me.”

In the Emmy-nominated movie, Alex and Henry are forced to act as best friends to repair their public image, which ultimately leads them to fall in love. Like any good gay love story, the first film featured passionate, R-rated moments, with the pair barely able to keep their hands off each other.

Red, White & Royal Blue was based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel

It ended with Alex’s mother’s re-election and the couple offically announcing their relationship publicly.

The upcoming sequel will continue the love story between the pair. Though the plot has not been revealed, it’s expected to explore their relationship after their “happily ever after”.

Fans speculate the star-crossed lovers could get married, writing comments under the film teaser, such as, “I hear wedding bells!” and, “Wait, wedding?”

The first film was based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel, but since the book has no sequel, this gay rom-com will feature entirely new material. It was announced that Jamie Babbit will direct the follow-up, taking over from Matthew López, who contributed to the new script along with Gemma Burgess and McQuiston.

“Couldn’t be more excited” – Julie Rapaport, Amazon MGM Studios’s head of film, on Jamie Babbit taking over as director

Julie Rapaport, Amazon MGM Studios’s head of film, Production and Development, said in a statement that the team “couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm – her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life Casey McQuiston’s beloved book.”

She added, “Together with Jamie, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Matthew, Casey, Jennifer Salke, Gemma Burgess, and of course Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, we can’t wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story.”

Apart from the returning actors, casting has not yet been announced, though it’s likely that Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson and Uma Thurman will also return.

Red, White & Royal Wedding does not currently have a release date. However, the first film is available to stream on Prime Video.