Queen number five exits Drag Race UK series 7, quipping: ‘I’m going to sue RuPaul for emotional damage!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The fifth queen sashayed off the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 7 last night, leaving with one RuPeter badge to her name and a cocktail umbrella to match.

Sally TM, the South Shields queen of the season, may have walked away from the workroom after the Rusical episode last night (30 October), but she definitely left her mark on the competition… her trade mark.

Known for her unforgettable runway looks and her iconic, and slightly erotic, Tony Ballsinhand character, Sally turned heads and brought laughter to every episode until her last.

In her exit interview with Attitude, this small-town queen spills the tea on her last-minute Snatch Game switch that shocked her sisters, the unforgettable moment RuPaul called her a superstar, and her unconventional love for cocktail umbrellas.

Sally, how are you feeling after last night’s episode?

Really good. You know, again, you ruminate on these things for quite a while. I had seven months to kind of ruminate and process the situation at hand, and I went home in a performance challenge, and I also lost a lip sync. For me, as a drag queen, that’s how we make our money… but watching the episode last night, I was like, actually, it was worth nothing – it was not worth losing sleep over at all!

How have your fans reacted to you being kicked off the show?

Oh, I’m not surprised! But it’s been crazy. Like, I’m just a humble girl from a small town, and the fact that so many people take a liking to me, I really appreciate that. The way people have been reacting, yeah I kind of saw it from a mile off but also it is blowing me away.

What are you most proud of from your time on the show?

Without a doubt, winning a badge is probably the best thing. It’s such a statement of what you’re good at. For me, I knew going in, on the first day I was kind of like, okay, who’s good at what I am good at? You have seamstress giants! You’ve got Sillexa who can literally make everything. Like, she can make a fucking collection in six hours. Elle Vosque and Viola both did textiles at university, so I knew I had to look out for them. Bones is incredible, with great taste. Chai is amazing too, she was like “I’ve never sewn a dress before,” I was like, “Mama” she literally whipped that out. Honestly, winning a badge and showcasing a different side of drag was really affirming.

And the Rusical, what were your first thoughts going into the episode?

You know what? A great performer once said on season four, “I hate musicals.” But I actually have watched Mary Poppins and do understand it. I really relate to Dakota in that sense. Like Dakota Schiffer is genuinely a staple in theatre. To be honest, musicals aren’t my cup of tea.

If you were to perform on the West End, what show would it be?

Oh, gag, Cabaret would be fierce. I would love to be part of Cabaret, but none of the singing parts, maybe just as an extra in the background… maybe a tree. Theatre club hire me.

When did you discover drag?

I discovered drag on the internet back in 2015. I did a few competitions on Tumblr and Reddit. My whole goal with competitions was to get better at constructing looks, finding my drag identity, or learning how to perform. Before I went out in drag, I wanted to look like I knew what I was doing… I wish I had started a bit earlier, because COVID hit. I got out in 2019–2020 and didn’t get my first gig until 2021–2022. So, in hindsight, I am kind of green to drag, but I knew what I was doing. I am a child of the interest however chronically online, which is why I look really good all the time.

And what is Sally TM’s trademark?

I have a very astute sense of style. I have a quiet taste for what I want in drag. I see her as a villain in a Saturday morning cartoon or the gangly little troll. My ability to transform and match different aesthetics, while keeping it in the realm of Sally TM, is very important to me. I think I always hit it out the park you know what I mean.

What was the most iconic part of your time on the season?

In Newcastle, we don’t have cocktails and cocktail umbrellas. I was fascinated by the fact that Drag Race had cocktail umbrellas. In episode one, I subconsciously, I forgot I was on TV half the time, so subconsciously I put a brolly in my hair and was just sitting there… On the main stage, I adjusted my wig and realised I was standing there with the brolly in my hair. I was standing next to Bonnie, so I turned to her and go: “I’ve still got the brolly in my hair.”

If you could swap wardrobes with one of your sisters on the show, who would it be?

I’m going to pick two, sorry I am a greedy lady, I love stealing. I sculpted around the room and I am so gagged, Chai T Grande and Pasty… for people who judge the sewing challenge, mama the sewing challenge is the sewing challenge, you cannot knock someone for trying. We’re not all designers! I remember in week one, I waddled over to Pasty’s booth, and I was gagged by everything she brought… I walked away because I was like I don’t want to give her anymore compliments.

RuPaul praised you in last night’s episode. How did it feel?

I’m very hard on myself, as every creative is… I am not a stranger to criticism and feedback… I had to tune in to the fact that m work was never going to be perfect, it was never going to be good enough for people. Alternative drag often gets dogged on because it’s not trendy its not the most palatable thing… but hearing Ru say I’m a superstar took my breath away… because the show is edited it felt like an hour of RuPaul saying “Sally you’re incredible,” and I was like, “Thank you so much, keep going please.”

Who are you going to play for Snatch Game?

In my mind I was going to do Isaac Newton. But on Episode two or episode three… The girls were like, “How did you actually meet Viola?” I was like, “I did a gig in Manchester a while ago and met Viola there.’ She literally turned around and said, “Hi, nice to meet you. My name’s Viola.” In my head, I was thinking, ‘I know her from Queen of the Universe 2.'” The girls were like, “You sound just like her.”

I thought, “Okay, I’m going to do her for Snatch Game.” I had a ginger wig ready, and it kind of looked like her. I was literally going to go up there and be like, “RuPaul, why did you get rid of me? I can play 15 instruments and sing!”

Tell me, what’s your favourite print?

Nothing gets me so wet like zebra print… I just love an unnatural look to things.

You ended the season with “I’ll see you in court.” Are you really suing RuPaul?

I love her. I love small claims court. I’m going to sue her for emotional damage, and then I can buy a crown off ally express and rock up to the finale being like, I should have got that.

Do you think you deserved to go home?

I wish I stayed longer, but I think Mama, if the card’s fall, the cards fall. And while I wish I would have stayed a little bit longer, I’m glad that Tayris is still in the competition and slaying, because Mama, she deserves the world. She deserves her flowers.

You can catch all previous episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, including Season 7, now on BBC iPlayer.