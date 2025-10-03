Drag Race UK star Pasty on being the first queen to exit season 7: ‘I’ve never done a gig since without heel bands on’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pasty is the first queen to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7, leaving no crumbs left behind. Pasty, 30, from Cornwall, was known before her TV debut for dressing up as a Greggs sausage roll, and in her short (crust) but sweet run on the show, she was voted both “most likely to be out next” and “most distasteful” in episode two’s Claudia Winkleman mini-challenge.

But she took it all in her stride, until she landed in the bottom two against Viola, dancing to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)’ – bringing all she had to the stage, apart from her heel straps, which left her doing a Cinderella.

Wearing her emerald green velvet jumpsuit from the sewing challenge, RuPaul told her to sashay away. Some say the workroom still smells like baked goods. Pasty spoke exclusively to Attitude after her final episode aired last night (2 October).

How did it feel to be on season 7 of RuPauls Drag Race UK, though short but sweet?

Honoured. I honestly feel honoured, to be a part of something like that – it was just unbelievable. And the quality of the queens on that season… someone had to go first, and whoever it was, it was going to be a very sad situation. Because, you know, not to big the queens up too much, but everyone on that cast was just stellar. And I can’t wait to see the rest!

What was your highlight from your time on the show?

I would say when we first walked in and it was the first time we were all meeting each other. There was a lot of banter at the table and stuff like that, as you’ve seen. But one of the other things – some of the queens I knew already, like Sally TM. We’d followed each other for literally ever since I started drag. And when I walked in and said, “Oh, I’m Pasty,” she was like, “Oh, I’m Sally Trademark.” And we lost our minds.

Did it live up to your expectations?

It’s a lot more stressful than I thought it would be. But, I mean, I think that’s me being dumb – of course it’s going to be stressful. I’m gutted that I didn’t get to do a comedy challenge, but you know what? There’s always an All Stars.

Was there a challenge in particular that you were dreading beforehand?

Sewing.

Being voted as most likely to be voted out next, do you think this set you back for the rest of the competition?

In the moment, no. But as the episode went on and I was getting more stressed with the main challenge, I was like, “oh my God”. The inner saboteur does come in a little bit. But I also thought it was quite a boring answer for everyone. I was like, “Well, obvious choice.” So it was a bit like – let’s get the fun started, why is no one else being shady?

Because not everyone said me. Most people did, unfortunately, but some other people said other names. When Nyongbella called Sally “Sam” – I couldn’t believe it. We were just like, who’s Sam? And we all screamed, It was amazing. Even Ru was like, “Sam?”

Did anyone surprise you that voted?

I think Chai. I’ve known Chai. But also, I don’t care really, we were all very, very close, which was lovely. We’d only been there like four or five days. So people don’t really have that connection yet, especially with people you haven’t met before. People don’t mind throwing it back and forth at each other. But I gave as good as I got.

You were also voted most distasteful, why is Pasty not distasteful?

I even said it in my confessional, in my intro, that the look is not necessarily the thing that I like to focus on. As long as I’m entertaining. I think it was Tia Kofi who said it in Series 2, and I remember resonating with that. I’m not necessarily worried about looking the best, I’m there to entertain. And in East London, that’s very much the vibe. You can go and do a brunch in a T-shirt and panties, but you’ll give the best show.

I know my niche is entertainment. As long as people are having fun, that’s my whole element.

You chose Catrin for the runway challenge – why Catrin?

I chose Catrin because we both really latched onto each other when we first got there. People compared us online, being like, “You look very similar,” and the style of drag that we do is very fun. Also, when I was a bit stressed after the first challenge, she was so supportive.

Put yourself back in the work room, who did you want to see win the competition?

I would say Sally Trademark. Such a unique weirdo. I love Sally. Me and Sally got very close during the series. Obviously, anyone could have won in my mind. But in terms of someone I met on the show, Sally Trademark. And when I was in the bottom and went home, she won the challenge, and I was elated for her.

You lip synced to Sophie Ellis-Bextor against Viola – did you think you were going to stay?

I remember thinking, “Okay, this is one I can actually perform a bit better.” Because, I’m not gonna lie, never in my entire life would I have chosen ‘Von Dutch’ by Charli XCX in a lip sync – like, ever. ‘Heartbreak’ is more fun, more my style. And with the violin section, I really just went into it having fun.

I’ve never done a gig since without heel bands on. I remember thinking, I’ve got to bend down and put it back on. But RuPaul was laughing at my violin moves, so I made him laugh, which was a dream.

One thing you’ve taken away from the experience

Apart from the heel bands? Relax more. I got very stressed out in the second episode with sewing. If I could go back, I’d tell myself, just breathe… The inner saboteur was real.

You can catch all previous episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, including Season 7, now on BBC iPlayer.