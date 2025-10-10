Drag Race UK series 7’s second-eliminated queen on being labelled a villain: ‘I’ve done a lot of internal realisation’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The second queen to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series seven has reflected on mended friendships and the strangest drag request she’s ever received, as well as being the series’ “villain”.

Viola, was the latest queen to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series seven.

The Coventry performer had her fair share of ups and downs on the beloved drag competition, from her stunning ribbon runway look and beating her sister Pasty in the very first lip-sync, to a few tense moments in the werkroom and ultimately sashaying away in her Five Nights at Freddy’s-inspired “costume.”

On the show, she was labelled the “biggest pain” by her sisters and admitted that the cameras got the better of her, adding extra pressure to the experience, alas, she left on a positive note.

Speaking to Attitude in her candid exit interview, Viola opened up about her relationship with co-star Catrin Feelings, and the strangest request she’s ever received involving her violin.

How did it feel to be on this year’s season of Drag Race UK? Did it live up to your expectations?

Oh, the drama – absolutely lived up to my expectations. I mean, I wasn’t gonna come on TV and be quiet, was I? I loved the Lucky Cow twist! I wish it had stuck around for a bit longer, because when I heard it, I was like, “Oh my God, we’re on All Stars! This is an All Stars-level twist.”

Can you give us some behind-the-scenes moments from your Drag Race audition tape?

Well, the beginning of my Drag Race audition tape is me playing the RuPaul’s Drag Race theme tune on the violin. One day I’ll do a reaction video to it, but yeah — it starts off with da da da da da! Then I say, “Hello, RuPaul! I’m Viola, I’m 22, I can sing, I can dance, I can play the kazoo, and I can even win Drag Race!” Then I do all the personality bits and say, “So, RuPaul, I’m your next winner. I’m your next wing-what?” I only got three views.

What has life been like since coming off the show? What have been some of your highlights?

I mean, the highlight is getting to know my sisters off the show. As you know from episode two, I didn’t have the most fun time creating friendships. I really felt the pressure of the telly and the cameras – it made it difficult to trust people. So I really liked getting to know everyone behind the camera, just sitting around in our living room, playing games, drinking wine – that was the most fun part.

Looking back at the show, what are you most proud of?

Oh my God, so much! Being the main character of episode two, of course. Being the most delusional queen to ever exist. Being the villain, apparently. My ribbon look – so proud of that one. Being the first Drag Race girl to walk in playing a musical instrument! I’m just listing things off – you already know I’m cocky.

I think the thing I’m proudest of is wearing that teddy bear costume, because it sparked so much conversation. Drag is about being provocative, asking questions, opening discussions… Obviously, RuPaul hated it, as we saw, but it’s going to be memorable.

Is there anything from the season you wish you’d done differently?

I wish I hadn’t let that voting upset me as much as it did. That’s my biggest regret – being voted [something painful] really messed with my head. For the rest of that day, I felt like a ghost watching myself in the workroom having a mental breakdown, thinking, “I’m on Drag Race, what on earth am I doing?” I just lost control, lost my motivation. It’s sad to think about that time because you want to show the best of yourself, and in that moment I didn’t. But it’s the pressure of the cameras – you don’t always recognise yourself under that stress.

Being called the ‘villain’ of the season, how did that feel?

They’re talking about me, babes… Watching episode two, I definitely came across as vicious, which isn’t a side of myself I’m proud of. I’ve done a lot of internal realisation. You never get to see yourself that way normally, and I had to relive it.

As for being the villain, honestly, there was no one else filling that role, so it kind of fell on me. But Drag Race doesn’t need a villain!

Who do you think was Miss Congeniality of the season?

Chai T Grande! Just the sweetest, kindest drag queen I’ve ever met. She’s so lovely. You try to get her to be shady and she just can’t… well, she can, but she can’t!

Who were you going to play in the snatch game ?

I was going to be Patti LuPone. Obviously a quieter version because I can’t belt too loud right now [sat in a hotel lobby], but it was going to be Patti.

And who was your backup choice?

Oh, I hate Snatch Game! The one saving grace of getting eliminated was, “Thank God I don’t have to do Snatch Game.” Patti was the only one I was confident with. But my backup was Julie Andrews “Hello everyone, it’s me, Julie Andrews, and I’ve just got to tell you all about my wonderful book that’s coming out!”

How has your relationship been with Catrin since coming off the show?

We’ve created such a special friendship. Everyone says “we’re sisters,” but I have a real connection with her. When we came back, we had a long phone call and realised we were both dealing with the same stresses and anxieties, just in different ways… Of course, I can be shady too, but I usually use a tone that makes it clear I’m joking. She doesn’t – she’ll say a compliment and then tell you that you look awful! I just couldn’t read that.

How did you first discover drag?

I was about 16, maybe younger. I was watching The Voice and Davina De Campo came on. I thought, ‘Wow, what a fabulous voice! How incredible that this is on TV.’ I wasn’t thinking, ‘Is that a man or a woman?’ I just thought, ‘That’s fantastic.’

Do you remember Video Star? I used to make those! When my parents went out, I’d dress up in my sister’s leopard-print leggings, grab one of my mum’s v-neck blouses, put on loads of mascara, and just pose for the camera. I think that’s where it began.

Who took the longest to get ready in the workroom?

Honestly… I think me. Not because I’m slow, I just take my time. Or maybe I’m self-absorbed! But yeah, probably me.

Did you surprise yourself at any point during the competition?

Winning a lip sync! I walked into Drag Race with my violin, ready to go, wanting to win challenges and show the best of myself. But the one thing I really wanted to do was win a lip sync – even though I’m not a lip-syncer. I’ve always performed with a microphone, so I wasn’t sure I could do it.

What’s the strangest request you’ve ever had involving your violin?

With my violin? I mean… I can tell you about some pictures I sent once with a wig on! Once I was chatting to a very sexy man on a certain platform. I told him I was a drag queen, and he was curious. I’d just come back from a gig, looking gorgeous, wearing a Marilyn blonde up-do (which you’ll see in episode ten, actually). And I just remember taking a full-length mirror picture with nothing on apart from the wig.

You can catch all previous episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, including Season 7, now on BBC iPlayer.