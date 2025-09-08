Sabrina Carpenter teams up with RuPaul’s Drag Race stars for ‘Tears’ VMA performance: ‘Protect trans rights’

Sabrina Carpenter performed her new single ‘Tears’ at the MTV Video Music Awards last night (7 September), transforming the track’s drag-inspired music video live on stage.

The song, from her new album Man’s Best Friend, released at the end of August, debuted at Number One on the UK’s Official Albums Chart (5 September), and marked one of the night’s standout moments.

Carpenter was joined on stage by several RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, including Denali, Willam, Symone, Laganja Estranja and Lexi Love.

“If you hate, you’ll never get laid” – read one of the signs during Sabrina Carpenter’s VMAs performance

“During the performance, they held up signs advocating for trans rights, campaigning: “Protect trans rights,” “In trans we trust,” “Dolls dolls dolls,” and “If you hate, you’ll never get laid.'”

The singer also welcomed Dashaun Wesley, host of Legendary, along with Honey Balenciaga, well known for their incredible voguing performances on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

The 26-year-old ‘Espresso’ singer’s new single had already gone viral when ‘Tears’ debuted with an official music video featuring Colman Domingo in full drag, stealing the spotlight in an outrageously camp cinematic.

“This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity” – Carpenter on trans and drag rights

Later in the evening, Carpenter won Best Album at the VMAs, earning her second Moon Person trophy after taking home Song of the Year at last year’s ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked the drag queens and dancers who joined her on stage: “I’m just the luckiest girl in the world. And I do want to say, to my incredible cast and dancers and queens on stage with me tonight: This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity.

“So to get to be part of something so, often more than not, that is something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is [yours], I am so grateful. So grateful to do that. So thanks everyone here, but most importantly, my fans are just, you’ve been there for me, so thank you.”

As well as Carpenter’s show-stopping set, Lady Gaga took to the stage, performing her Mayhem standout track ‘Abracadabra’ before debuting her Wednesday-inspired song ‘The Dead Dance‘ live for the very first time.

Gaga, the night’s most nominated artist with 12 nods, took home Artist of the Year, beating Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé.