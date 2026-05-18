Major Hong Kong Pride carnival called off for second year in a row

Pink Dot HK, Hong Kong’s largest annual LGBTQ+ carnival, has been cancelled for the second year in a row after authorities failed to grant formal permission.

Unable to secure a venue and the required event licences, the organiser said the cancellation was due to “tight timelines” and uncertainty.

Working with Asia’s largest real estate investment trust, Link REIT, things had initially looked hopeful before the Pride celebration stalled at the final hurdle.

“The venue cannot be rented to Pink Dot HK for public activities” – Pink Dot HK announcing they do not have a venue for the 2026 LGBTQ+ carnival

In a statement on Instagram today (18 May), Pink Dot HK announced the cancellation of this year’s Hong Kong LGBTQ+ carnival.

“We received an update from Link REIT that: ‘Due to licensing issues, the venue cannot be rented to Pink Dot HK for public activities.’”

Pink Dot HK announced earlier this year, in mid-April, that the 2026 event would take place on 14 June at Stanley Plaza and Murray House.

“We have had to make the difficult decision to cancel” – Pink Dot HK announcing the cancellation of 2026 LGBTQ+ carnival

The organisation said: “Faced with this uncertainty, given the tight timeline and the involvement of numerous partner organisations, after thorough consideration, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Pink Dot HK outdoor carnival scheduled for 14 June 2026.”

“We extend our heartfelt apologies to our sponsors, performers, community organisations and volunteer teams who have supported and stood by Pink Dot HK over the years.”

Despite their “best efforts”, the annual celebration will not go ahead, Pink Dot HK have asked for “time and space” to regroup, under the “unexpected circumstances”.

Pink Dot HK was canceled in 2025 after being denied a venue “without explanation”

In previous years, attracting over 7,000 participants, last year saw a similar chain of events after the 2025 carnival was cancelled due to the festival being denied a venue “without explanation”. The cancellation was announced in July, three months before the scheduled date.

Safety for LGBTQ+ people living in Hong Kong is, for the majority, safe, however the country do not have any specific anti-discrimination laws based on ones sexuality.

Despite proposed legislation in 2025 recognising limited rights for same-sex couples to marry abroad, same-sex marriages or civil partnerships are not legally performed or inherently recognised under Hong Kong law.