Shawn Mendes leaves thirsty comment on Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein video

Shawn Mendes has given his seal of approval to Bad Bunny‘s new ad campaign for Calvin Klein.

The ‘Why Why Why’ singer, who publicly said last year he’s “figuring out” his sexuality, has previously modelled for Calvin Klein himself.

Commenting on one of Bad Bunny’s Instagram posts related to the shoot, Shawn wrote: “Guapo” – which is ‘handsome’ in Spanish.

The guys join a long lineage of men who have posed for Calvin, including Maluma, Jacob Elordi, Shawn Mendes and Jeremy Allen White.

Speaking about the campaign in a recent statement, Bad Bunny said: “This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying. I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

“I don’t really know sometimes” – Shawn Mendes on his sexuality

Addressing his sexuality during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado last year, Shawn told fans: “The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone.”

“I don’t really know sometimes, and I know other times,” added the star, known for songs like ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ and ‘Treat You Better’. “And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.”

The star had previously alluded to queerness in the song lyrics to ‘The Mountain’, on which he sings: “You can say I’m too young / You can say I’m too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatever fits your mould.”