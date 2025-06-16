Drag Race star Lexi Love reflects on Trump’s ‘chilling’ effect on corporations and Pride (EXCLUSIVE)

Lexi Love has taken to Instagram to speak out about corporations’ “performative” support for the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month.

“The silence is more revealing than the rainbow logos that are put out every year,” Lexi told Attitude last week.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 finalist, who is trans, furthermore reflected on Donald Trump‘s second presidency and its “chilling” effect on corporate behaviour this year.

“Chilling effect”

In a statement, the performer, who is trans, told Attitude: “The influence of this administration has had a chilling effect on corporate behaviour.

“The lack of performative support may be a more honest reflection of where these companies truly stand.”

In an Instagram reel captioned ‘Corporations for Pride Month this year….’ Lexi lip-synced to Selena Gomez’s 2015 song ‘Hands To Myself’.

Lexi emphasised the lyrics: ‘I mean I could, but why would I want to?’

In the caption of the reel Lexi wrote: “Where’s the lie?”

The UK has gone down the rankings for LGBTQ+ rights in Europe, ranking 1st in 2015 to 22nd in 2025.

Liverpool Pride has been cancelled this year due to “difficulty securing national and local funding”.

The US are facing similar issues, with Mastercard withdrawing sponsorship for New York Pride 2025, along with Nissan and PepsiCo, reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The shift in corporate behaviour is happening during a politically sensitive time for the LGBTQ+ community.

In the US, Trump signed an executive order earlier this year banning diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, or what he calls “illegal DEI”, in federal programmes.

This will include banning LGBTQ+ flags from government buildings and schools.

“Continue to show up, create safe spaces”

Lexi told Attitude she is grateful for the companies who “continue to show up, create safe spaces and support people like me.”

Lexi’s public stand follows her short hiatus from drag, during which she entered rehab to focus on her sobriety.

Although “short-lived due to some unforeseen circumstances,” Lexi told her 241k Instagram followers she had a “newfound self-worth and or clarity.”