Sabrina Carpenter to star in and produce Alice in Wonderland musical film with Wicked creator

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in and produce a new musical Alice in Wonderland film inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The upcoming project marks her first major studio feature with Universal Pictures, alongside producers Marc Platt, Leslie Morgenstein, and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.

The movie is bound to be a showstopper, with Platt’s vast credits including Legally Blonde, La La Land, and Wicked: For Good, the second part of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and former Attitude cover star Jonathan Bailey.

What has Sabrina Carpenter acted in?

Carpenter, despite being a Grammy-nominated singer, most recently for six nominations for her 2024 album Man’s Best Friend, also has a range of acting experience.

She rose to acting stardom on Disney Channel with her leading role as Maya Hart in Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, and has more recently taken supporting roles in Netflix’s Tall Girl and the film The Hate U Give.

Reportedly, Carpenter first pitched the project to Universal in 2024, following a 2020 pitch from her At Last Productions banner, which never came to fruition.

Universal’s Ryan Jones and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the Alice in Wonderland musical project

The film positions Carpenter for a major Hollywood musical debut after her rise as a globally recognised pop star.

As of the announcement, no specific production schedule or release date has been announced, and apart from Carpenter, other cast members have yet to be revealed.

“Protect all the Dolls” – Colman Domingo on trans rights

Notably, Sabrina has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, she performed her track ‘Tears’, featuring trans and drag performers alongside signs reading “Protect Trans Rights” and “In Trans We Trust.”

In the original music video for ‘Tears’, Colman Domingo appeared in drag, inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show aesthetic. Domingo teased his appearance beforehand, posting: “About to break the internet. Tears. Protect all the Dolls.”