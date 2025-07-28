Remember Monday on their new single: ‘We are giving Desperate Housewives meets Barbie!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising pop trio Remember Monday sat down to discuss their Eurovision 2025 journey, where they performed alongside Austrian winner JJ and Norway’s entry Kyle Alessandro, and the release of their new summer anthem ‘Happier’ – a breakup track co-written with Billen Ted.

How has life been since Eurovision?

It’s been very, very busy. In a way, we’ve been scared to stop. We have been riding the high ever since and avoiding the post-Eurovision crash. It’s been wild. That’s the thing about being in the industry – you can’t worry about the end, you just have to live in the moment and enjoy every second of it. Eurovision is a career pinnacle – a viewership of 12 million. We quit our day jobs 18 months ago because being pop artists is too much fun – we want to do it every day. Monday – the day we used to rehearse – was our favourite day of the week, and now it’s everyday.

Are there any Eurovision secrets you can share with fans?

You actually run the whole show with every act’s performance eight times. Each time beforehand, you walk through the whole arena backstage, and all of the staff who work there applaud and clap as though it’s the real event. It’s so lovely. Although everyone has to arrive at 10am and no one can leave the building until all of the acts have finished – as late as 11pm one night. It’s very long days!

At this point, how many times do you reckon you’ve sung what the hell just happened?

We wish someone had kept count. Hundreds and hundreds. We must be bordering on a thousand. And if you count the number of times it slips into our daily vocabulary, millions. It wasn’t even limited to our stage performances when we were there because we kept being asked to harmonise live at press junkets. On one red carpet, we pissed off someone’s manager because we were singing over other contestants’ interviews! But if you do it for the first interviewer who asks, you have to do it for every interviewer who asks.

Charlotte Steele (Image: Provided)

And the Eurovision crowds are very passionate at the afterparties…

If people love Eurovision in the UK, the Europeans are feral for it. Fans were running up to us and flashing their Eurovision app to show us where they had placed us. ‘You’re our first choice!’ It was crazy. It was even funnier when they wanted to share they’d placed us towards the bottom: ‘You’re my fifteenth!’ Thanks so much!

Did you meet any Eurovision icons while you were there?

We were really fangirling, to be honest. We met last year’s winner, Nemo – Eurovision royalty. It’s so surreal meeting Rylan and Scott Mills for the first time. Our highlight was sharing a hotel with fellow act, Melody (Spain’s 2025 entrant). She was like our Beyonce of the whole experience. We’d find ourselves in the lift with her and didn’t realize she speaks very little English – at first, we thought she didn’t like us when we were trying to communicate through mime and charades. When a translator eventually joined us, she was absolutely lovely. We’d love to release a song with her.

Eurovision is known as Gay Christmas. Did you feel a lot of support from your LGBT+ fans?

Gay fans can make or break an artist. They offered us so much support throughout the whole competition and, to be honest, they were always a fan base we had wanted. We definitely feel Remember Monday is for the girls and the gays. We are thrilled that the community embraced us.

Of course, you did massively well with the judges. What do you think they loved about the song?

The funny thing is, ‘What the Hell just Happened?’ wasn’t the song we were originally given when we were auditioning by the UK organisers. It was an epic, theatrical ballad. It would have been a very different experience doing Eurovision with such a serious, emotive song. We could do it harmonically, but when we were selected as the UK entry, the organisers said it didn’t do us justice. They wanted something that captured our humour and personality. So we wrote our song – and it was a tricky song to navigate – constant tempo changes, challenging harmony lines. And then the demand to do that live! It’s a huge compliment that both the organisers and the judges recognised our song for that.

Holly-Anne Hull (Image: Provided)

There was a lot of disappointment in the UK that the European audience didn’t give it the support we had hoped for. What did you learn from the experience of not coming first?

Winning would have been a ridiculous and amazing thing for sure, but to be honest, we were always at peace with wherever we came. Not all music is for everyone. Not every song is for everyone and Eurovision helped many fans who do love our music to find us. And whether we won or not, we took part in Eurovision! We are still sat here talking to you about our music and sharing our music with the world. That’s the real win.

What have been the highlights since?

Performing at Wembley was incredible at the Capital Summertime Ball. We find ourselves behaving like competition winners trying to be call around Lola Young and Renee Rapp. And that crowd! Equally, playing festivals and getting thousands in the audience where we used to have to scrabble to scrape together five hundred. Now there’s a huge crowd singing every word with us.

Has there been any negatives to being in the limelight?

Tiktok has allowed us as independent artists to reach our own fanbase. On the downside, there’s the shitty comments. But they are like a fly we just swot away. We’ve had a lot but it’s a grain of sand in otherwise incredible days. Endless comments of ‘Forgotten by Tuesday?’ Be more original. If you’re going to insult us, at least make us laugh.

One convention of girl bands is the hiatus, the dropping of a member, the split. What is the key to a great working relationship?

Unlike some other girl groups, we weren’t put together. We chose each other. We handpicked each other based on our friendship, our love of music and the harmonies we build together. We never wanted fame – we wanted to have fun singing, and that remains. We’ve turned our hobby into our job.

Lauren Byrne (Image: Provided)

Who are Remember Monday’s biggest musical influences, past and present?

Our harmony-based inspirations are Fleetwood Mac, Abba and The Eagles. Our modern sensibilities are inspired by Chappel Roan, Renee Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter…

Sabrina recently shared your cover of ‘Please, please, please.’ Has she slipped into the DMs?

It was unbelievable. We still can’t believe it’s her. It must be a hologram! She’s a superhuman performer.

Your new single, ‘Happier’, dropped on Friday. What’s it about?

It’s about the moment you wake up post shitty breakup and you realise, ‘Thank fuck I left them behind. What on earth was I doing with you?’ The joy you feel in that moment when you can go 24 hours without the ex entering your mind. It’s a summery break-up bop.

And the accompanying video is a lot of fun.

We are entering our ‘Don’t give a f***’ era. The video is very Desperate Housewives meets Barbie: our signature pastels with us each on the edge of a nervous breakdown. It’s a little unsettling, very tongue in cheek.

Remember Monday (Image: Provided)

Why is irreverence so important to your brand?

We don’t take ourselves too seriously. Our humour comes through in our videos, our lyrics. Our songs are relatable – we don’t sing about big romantic metaphors, but the reality of the every day relationships. It’s much more relatable.

And in October, you set off on the What The Hell Just Happened Tour. What can fans expect?

We love to bring a little of our West End background to our live performances. You get a full on production with us: laughter, tears… You can expect covers – the crowd go wild for our rendition of Pink Pony Club. It’s been lovely seeing the change over time where audiences are equally excited to join in with our original music. No games this time though. We used to let the audience suggest a song to harmonise on the spot – but improvising ‘Defying Gravity’ on the spot is a bit of an ask. And we never want to do Cotton Eye Joe again!

‘Happier’ is out now on all major streaming platforms. The ‘Happier’ video is viewable on Youtube.