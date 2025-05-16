Eurovision 2025 news – Ncuti Gatwa stands down as UK rep, and who’s bookies’ favourite to win?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is now well underway with both semi-finals having taken place and Saturday’s final just around the corner.

With so much going on, we’ve taken the liberty of putting together a few highlights from the headlines so that you know all you need to know going into tomorrow night’s main event.

Ncuti Gatwa drops out as UK spokesperson

In curious news, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has dropped out as the UK’s spokesperson at the very last minute due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The Barbie actor had been due to announce the UK’s jury votes at tomorrow’s grand final but has been replaced by ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor it has been announced.

A special Eurovision-inspired episode of Doctor Who is due to air directly before the final, starring Gatwa, with guest appearances by Freddie Fox and Rylan Clark.

“I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s grand final,” the Ellis-Bextor commented on her last minute gig.

“What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!”

Remember Monday remain unphased by critics

This year’s UK entrant Remember Monday performed at last night’s semi-final, though they did so safe in the knowledge that the UK was automatically qualified for the grand final.

The group performed their song ‘What The Hell Just Happened’ to less than stellar reviews. The Telegraph savagely referred to the group as “a hangover you want to forget”, going on to say: “Britain’s messy girl group looked better suited for panto.”

The group seemed well braced for criticism however, telling Radio Times on Wednesday: “We can’t be for everyone.”

Who is most likely to win?

According to Eurovision World, Sweden are currently the most likely to take the prize, which would make them to country with the most wins ever – they are currently tied with Ireland, with both countries having seven trophies each. Bookies say the country has a 42% chance of winning at present.

Next most likely to win is Austria which has a 21% chance, followed by France and the Netherlands with 10% and 5% respectively.

The UK is currently sitting as the country with the 11th best chance of winning at just 1%.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs at 8pm on BBC One.