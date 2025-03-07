Girl band Remember Monday unveiled as the Eurovision 2025 UK entry – and we don’t hate it

Girl band Remember Monday have been unveiled as the act set to represent the UK at Eurovision 2025 this May, performing their camp country track ‘What the Hell Just Happened?’ – a question Brits will hopefully not be asking on the night.

Comprised of Charlotte Steele, Holly-Anne Hull, and Lauren Byrne, the trio first made waves on The Voice UK in 2019 before racking up TikTok fame with their harmonies and theatre kid energy.

While the UK has mostly swung between X Factor rejects and BBC-curated songwriters in recent years, this time we’re sending a girl band – the first since Precious in 1999. And if that’s giving you ‘Say It Again’ flashbacks, let’s just say: at least 2025’s entry has a bit of edge.

Though we’re personally loving the song (and totally relate to the morning-after-regret-induced scenarios mentioned in its lyrics), if the UK’s Eurovision record is anything to go by, the girls are in for a bumpy ride. Last year’s entry, ‘Dizzy’ by Olly Alexander, ended up spinning straight to 18th place despite high hopes and a seasoned pop star at the helm.

That said, the Remember Monday members’ theatre backgrounds mean they know how to sell a song, and their knack for tight harmonies and high camp could give them an advantage.

Country-pop earworm

‘What the Hell Just Happened?’ is a country-pop earworm with a title that feels like a preemptive reaction to our final score. Sonically, it lands somewhere between The Chicks and Fearless-era Taylor Swift, with an anthemic chorus that sounds built for the Eurovision stage.

Whether it will stand out among the usual Europop bangers, intense ballads, and bizarre anthems remains to be seen – one hopes it isn’t destined to become another victim of Eurovision’s love-hate relationship with the UK.

We’ll find out on 11 May when the competition kicks off in Switzerland. Until then, we can only hope for pyrotechnics, wind machines, and a moment that echos forever in the collective queer consciousness. If we’re going down again, let’s at least go down camply.