Eurovision 2025 winner JJ performs at Pride in London and teases new music (EXCLUSIVE)

Austrian singer JJ, winner of Eurovision 2025, performed on the main stage at Trafalgar Square during Pride in London, sharing the lineup with headliner Chaka Khan on Saturday (5 July).

Marking his first-ever Pride in London, JJ lit up the square with his Eurovision-winning song ‘Wasted Love’. sending the crowd into a mosh pit-like wave as his voice soared across the thousands watching hitting high note perfectly.

Before going on stage, speaking exclusively to Attitude, JJ said: “This is crazy! There are more people here at Trafalgar Square than at Eurovision, so I am very looking forward to feeling the energy of the crowd and everyone around.”

“Everyone is here for each other, and you can feel the love”

He told Attitude he did not have expectations coming to Pride in London, apart from his friends who have been told him it’s an “amazing celebration, a huge party.”

Experiencing it for the first time himself he said: “It’s the most beautiful feeling ever. Everyone is here for each other, and you can feel the love, and that’s the most important thing.”

In May, JJ was announced as the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which made him the third consecutive LGBTQ+ victor of the world’s biggest song contest.

“We have to continue fighting for our rights and fighting for what we have”

Speaking about Eurovision, he told Attitude: “I am so happy that I got to represent the community and also put them out there and make us visible so that people know that we do exist and that we have to continue fighting for our rights and fighting for what we have – making sure that we all can just live.”

Moments before being rushed on stage, he teased that “new music is coming soon. Very, very soon, actually. And then an EP will come out after that too… and possibly going on tour.”

Later that night, JJ took to the stage at G-A-Y Heaven, performing alongside fellow Eurovision contestants Miriana Conte and Remember Monday.

Remember Monday performed a harmonious rendition of Chappell Roan’s ‘Pink Pony Club’, while Miriana served ‘kant’ on stage with a surprise appearance from Frankie Grande — the two recreated her iconic ball choreography from Eurovision 2025.