Eurovision 2025 singer Kyle Alessandro hard launches boyfriend

It looks like love is in the air for Norway’s Eurovision 2025 star Kyle Alessandro.

After sharing a kiss with model Brede Bremnes in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (16 July) the 19-year-old singer seems to have made his relationship official this week.

The pair can be seen playfully slow-dancing to Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’ before leaning in for a kiss.

The moment comes just a day after the duo posted a recreation of the viral ‘Apple’ dance, made popular at Charli XCX’s recent shows.

Fans have started to realise that Kyle has been soft-launching the relationship for some time, sharing cosy Instagram snaps of the pair cuddled up on the sofa.

And last week, following Alessandro’s show in Luleå, Sweden, Bremnes commented under his show recap: “Ate. Now come back.”

Recently, fellow Eurovision 2025 performer turned friend, Austrian singer JJ, the winner of this years international singing competition, performed on the main stage at Trafalgar Square during Pride in London, sharing the lineup with headliner Chaka Khan on Saturday (5 July).

Among the friendships formed at this year’s competition, Kyle went viral on several TikTok Lives alongside fellow contestants, including Denmark’s Sissal and ‘Serving Kant’ singer Miriana Conte.

At this years Eurovision, six of the 27 acts were openly queer, with Kyle placed 18th with his song ‘Lighter’.