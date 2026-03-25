Ex Pussycat Dolls star Jessica Sutta says political views led to reunion snub: ‘I’m MAGA and I triple down on it’

Jessica Sutta believes she wasn’t invited to join the Pussycat Dolls‘s 2026 reunion due to her political views not aligning with the band.

This month saw the group relaunch as a trio, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt releasing their new single ‘Club Song’ and announcing a 53-date PCD Forever Tour beginning in June.

Sutta, who was part of the group’s previous reunion plans in 2019, said she was not informed about the new project in advance and found out when it was announced publicly.

“Yeah, I am MAGA. I triple down on it because I’m sick of people telling me who I should be” – Jessica Sutta on The Maverick Approach podcast

Speaking on The Maverick Approach podcast, she said her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and alignment with the Republican Party affected her place in the group.

“I aligned with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligned with MAGA,” Sutta said, adding, “I was a liability.”

Sutta said she had not previously identified as political but became more vocal following a health issue she has linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. In a 2025 interview, she described the condition as “debilitating”, and said it led her to campaign for Kennedy during the 2024 US presidential election.

On the podcast, she said she accepts the MAGA label despite criticism.

“People are screaming at me, ‘You’re MAGA, You’re MAGA,’” she said. “Yeah, I am MAGA. I triple down on it because I’m sick of people telling me who I should be.”

“I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward” – Sutta on Instagram

Sutta had previously addressed the reunion on Instagram, stating she learned about it shortly before the public announcement and “didn’t have much time to prepare for the reaction that followed online”.

“And if we are really being honest, you can’t trip on what’s behind you,” she concludes in her caption. “Good luck, ladies.”

Bachar also said she was unaware of the reunion plans until they were announced.

“I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public,” she wrote on Instagram.

The original six-member line-up featured Scherzinger, Wyatt, Roberts, along with Melody Thornton, Carmit Bachar and Sutta.