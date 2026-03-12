The Pussycat Dolls announce ‘PCD Forever’ tour, new single and anniversary album reissues

The Pussycat Dolls have announced a global comeback tour titled ‘PCD Forever’, alongside a new single and anniversary reissues of their first two albums.

The tour will include 53 shows across North America, the UK and Europe, beginning in the US in June. UK dates start on 29 September in Birmingham, followed by Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester before concluding at The O2 on 13 October.

The line-up for the tour includes Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts. The shows are promoted by Live Nation.

Special guests Lil’ Kim and Mýa will appear on select dates. Lil’ Kim will also join the UK and European leg of the tour.

The group have also released a new single, ‘Club Song’, their first new recording since 2019’s ‘React’. The track was produced by Mike Sabath and written by Scherzinger alongside Sabath, Caroline Ailin and Solly.

In addition, the group will reissue their debut album PCD and follow-up Doll Domination on 8 May 2026 via Universal Music Enterprises.

Originally released in 2005, PCD included singles such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Buttons’ and ‘Stickwitu’. Their 2008 album Doll Domination included tracks such as ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Bottle Pop’ featuring Snoop Dogg, ‘I Hate This Part’ and ‘Hush Hush’.

The anniversary editions will include previously unreleased material, remixes by Devault and Charlotte Plank, and the official release of the ‘Don’t Cha’ Showmusik TikTok remix.

How can I get tickets for the ‘PCD Forever’ tour?

Fans can register for early access to tickets from 12 March, with presales beginning on 18 March ahead of the general sale on 20 March at 10am local time on LiveNation.com