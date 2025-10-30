What Piers Morgan says about trans and non-binary people in his new book – from praising ‘brave’ JK Rowling to mocking Sam Smith

Piers Morgan has released a new book titled Woke Is Dead: How Common Sense Triumphed in an Age of Total Madness, in which he dedicates a whole chapter on his questionable views on gender-affirming policies and trans identities.

In the controversial book, released on 23 October 2025, Morgan writes against what he calls the “woke mind virus” and attacks much of the LGBTQ+ progress made in recent years. “This new book is about how and why the woke mind virus infected so many minds, to the point of widespread insanity,” states a news release.

In an interview with Saga magazine ahead of publication, he said, “Woke is on its last legs, and I’m hoping my new book, Woke Is Dead, will be the final death knell.”

“We’ve been told that black is white, green is blue, men are women” – Piers Morgan criticising trans identity

He added, “For a few years now, we’ve been told that black is white, green is blue, men are women… and ordinary people have had enough.”

Morgan, who is a heterosexual and cisgender male, has penned an entire chapter dedicated to questioning gender, entitled What Is a Woman? He argues that while fighting for trans rights, women’s rights have been lost along the way.

“Somewhere along the way, lobbying for equal rights for transgender people turned into accepting that women’s rights should be eroded in the process,” he writes.

“She is the one who’s on the right side of history” – Morgan praising JK Rowling’s gender critical beliefs

He addresses the Cass review, women in sport, and the April UK Supreme Court ruling, declaring that ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ can only refer to biological sex.

He says: “Trans people deserve rights and equality and safety – but not at the expense of the rights and equality and safety of women. That means women get to keep separate spaces, separate medical services, and separate sports.”

The book also praises Harry Potter author JK Rowling, describing her as a “brave woman” for speaking proudly about her gender-critical views. Morgan says, “She is the one who’s on the right side of history.”

“The rest of us can choose not to participate in your delusions” – Morgan on not supporting non-binary or gender queer identities

He also slams non-binary singer Sam Smith for having “a hundred gender identities so far,” writing: “I find the insatiable thirst for attention quite exhausting.”

Though he admits he did not lose any sleep over the James Bond theme singer coming out as genderqueer, he adds: “In a free society, you can choose to identify and label yourself as you please. The rest of us can choose not to participate in your delusions.”

Morgan highlights high-profile cases to illustrate his concerns, including US swimmer Riley Gaines, who he says felt “violated” sharing a locker room with a fully naked trans athlete. He uses this incident to illustrate what he sees as the dangers of “big institutions imposing ideology with voracious hunger.”

What else has Morgan said about trans identities in his book Woke Is Dead?

He also discusses trans Scottish criminal Isla Bryson, who he claims exploited self-identification policies to be placed in a women’s prison despite being a “male rapist”. Morgan criticises politicians, including Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, for making a “humiliating U-turn”.

Medical intervention in children with gender dysphoria also comes under fire. Morgan cites the closure of the Tavistock Gender Identity Service, noting that 97% of young patients had other underlying conditions such as autism or depression. He describes the previous practices of giving puberty blockers and surgery to minors as “barbaric” and commercially driven.

He writes: “The medicalising of kids is the most visceral and damaging example of prioritising self-identity and ‘lived experience’ over cold facts.”

He defends biological definitions of sex, stating that a woman is “an adult human female,” and criticises politicians such as Keir Starmer for allegedly complicating or undermining this definition.

“Now feminists are blacklisted” – Morgan on trans activism diminishing women’s rights

He also attacks the term “womxn” – used by some for inclusivity – arguing that such terms mock women while respecting trans identities.

Morgan addresses sports, praising measures such as President Donald Trump’s ban on trans women competing in women’s sports, arguing that the debate is about fairness.

He warns that the rise of trans activism has created a “zero-sum game,” where advancing one group comes at the expense of women’s rights, “Now feminists are blacklisted,” he writes.

Piers has recently been seen debating gender identity, including this year with Green Party leader Zack Polanski, where he questioned the MP on whether a woman can have a penis.

“It sounds to me like you don’t understand what a woman is” Morgan said when asking Zack Polanski whether a woman can have a penis

“It sounds to me like you don’t understand what a woman is, which I think is a huge problem for someone leading a party in this country,” said Morgan.

The former Good Morning Britain host, who left the show in 2021 following his criticism of the Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been celebrating his book launch with star-studded friends.

Amanda Holden, Rishi Sunak, and Rob Rinder were just some of the names seen congratulating Morgan on his latest book.