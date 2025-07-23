US Olympic Committee bans trans women from women’s sports following Trump executive order

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has updated its eligibility rules, banning transgender women from competing in women’s Olympic sports categories.

The policy change, ordered by US President Donald Trump, was published on the committee’s website on Monday (21 July), included in a brief and vaguely worded paragraph. It states that the USOPC is “committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport.”

“It is not fair if an athlete must face unreasonable field of play safety risks”

Prioritising fairness, the committee stated: “It is not fair if athletes cannot participate or compete in sport because of their gender identity – participation in sport should be available to everyone. Similarly, it is not fair if an athlete must face unreasonable field of play safety risks or a much-reduced chance for success in competitive sport due to sex-linked physiology – ensuring fairness in sport should be a priority for everyone.”

The revised policy cites compliance with Executive Order 14201, signed by Trump on 5 February 2025, which prohibits transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

The order warns that federal funding will be rescinded from educational institutions that do not enforce the restriction.

The USOPC’s decision follows similar action by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which announced a ban on trans women in women’s competitions on 6 February, one day after the executive order was issued.

“Men will not play in women’s sports. No way” – Donald Trump

Trump has previously spoken out about protecting women in sport. Speaking in May in his Commencement Address at the University of Alabama, he said: “As long as I’m president, we will always protect women’s sports. Men will not play in women’s sports.

“No way. They say it’s an 80-20 issue. No, it’s a 97-3 issue, I think. No, men will not be playing in women’s sports. I said that, and I classified it with a very powerful executive order, as you know. It’s done.”

Across the pond here in the UK, transgender identity in sport has also been a topic of conversation. New rules by the Football Association states male transgender players must complete a declaration form stating that they are “a biological female whose gender identity is male or non-binary.”

The USOPC has not released further details or scientific evidence supporting the policy, although stated it was a “science-based” decision.