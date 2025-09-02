Gay politician Zack Polanski announced as Green Party leader in landslide vote

Zack Polanski has been elected leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, making him one of the few openly gay political leaders in the UK.

Joining the Greens in 2017 and elected deputy leader in 2022, Polanski defeated previous leaders Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns by 20,411 votes to 3,705. His victory marks a shift to the left for the party.

Polanski launched his campaign four months ago on an “eco-populism” platform, promising a bolder and more radical party.

“I promise you, nothing will make you feel more inspired” – Zack Polanski on becoming leader of the Green Party

In his victory speech, as well as thanking his partner, he said: “If you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling in despair, if you’re feeling politically homeless, there is a political home for you.

“And I promise you, nothing will make you feel more inspired, more ready to get out there and more like we can turn our country around than joining the Green Party.”

In a joint statement, the two previous party leaders congratulated Polanski on his victory, despite having criticised his campaign.

“As MPs, we are fully committed to our crucial role: holding this government to account and championing the policies needed for a fairer, greener and more liveable future,” they said.

“There is a political home for you” – Polanski speaking to the voters

In his victory he aims for “at least 30 MPs at the next election” and ruled out a coalition with Labour.

He went on to criticise the current Labour leader, adding: “In Keir Starmer we’ve seen someone who got elected on the coattails of Jeremy Corbyn, who made lots of promises to protect communities, to bring about a left-wing change in this country, to stand up for some of the poorest communities.”

Polanski is open to cooperating with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new party but said it is too soon to talk about joining electoral coalitions.

“Real change is coming” – Jeremy Corbyn on Polanski’s victory

Corbyn congratulated him on X, calling it a “stunning victory”, adding, “Real change is coming. I look forward to working with you to create a fairer, kinder world.”

In recent months, the new leader appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi’s podcast, The Final Frontia where he spoke about his campaign in fighting for change.

The Green Party’s membership has risen to 68,500 members during the campaign and have increased their seats from one to four in parliament in last summer’s election.