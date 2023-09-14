BBC denies Róisín Murphy pulled from 6 Music bill after ‘transphobic’ comments

The BBC has pulled a 6 Music show that would have played five hours of Róisín Murphy’s music.

The broadcaster has stated it has nothing to do with her recent controversy regarding puberty blockers.

Five hours of the Irish singer’s songs, interviews, and concert highlights were due to play on Monday 18 September as per The Independent. However, the BBC has confirmed to Attitude that the correct transmission date is Tuesday 26 September instead.

Murphy was then reportedly replaced by Mercury Prize-winning rapper Little Simz.

The BBC stated the decision was made to align with poetry, rap, and spoken word programming in the same week.

The Independent received a statement which also read: “There was no other reason for the change. Roisin Murphy has been played on 6 Music recently and her Artist Collection remains in rotation.”

“My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us”

The former Moloko front-woman has just released her sixth studio album, Hit Parade, on Friday (8 September).

The controversy began when a Reddit user posted a screenshot from Murphy’s personal Facebook account.

In the comment dated 23 August 2023, Murphy pleaded not to be called a TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist). She also wrote that puberty blockers, one form of gender-affirming care, “are F***ED.”

The account added: “Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

Responding to the post, Murphy said she’d been “thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for.”

The singer decided to step back from the issue and said she would now “completely bow out of this conversation.”

Murphy then concluded: “My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us, I believe it will always be one of the greatest tools we can use to create a culture of tolerance.”

It was reported in August that the record label Ninja Tune had halted all marketing and promotion for the album. Also, all proceeds would go to organisations supporting trans people.

Róisín Murphy later denied those reports. Murphy’s representatives didn’t comment when approached by Attitude. Ninja Tune was also approached but never responded.

Attitude has reached out to representatives for Murphy for comment.