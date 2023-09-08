Róisín Murphy denies reports Hit Parade proceeds will go to pro-trans charities

Róisín Murphy has said that none of the proceeds from her latest album, Hit Parade, will go to pro-trans charities.

Hit Parade was released on Friday (8 September). But the release was mired in controversy after a backlash to anti-trans comments from Murphy.

It was reported in August that the record label Ninja Tune had halted all marketing and promotion for the album. Also, all proceeds would go to organisations supporting trans people.

At the time, Attitude reached out to Ninja Tune to confirm this as well as representatives of Murphy for comment. Neither commented.

“Those reports were unconfirmed by the label” – Róisín Murphy

Posting about her album release on X – formerly Twitter – Murphy thanked her fans. She added: “I know who you are,” and “You are exceptional and I love you.”

When one person asked how she felt about the aforementioned reports Murphy replied: “Well, those reports were unconfirmed by the label.

“They have made no official statement whatsoever and they are not intending to donate proceeds from the record to charity. I checked!”

Representatives for Murphy were unable to comment.

In a Facebook comment dated 23 August 2023, Murphy described trans youth as “little mixed up kids.” She also disparaged puberty blockers – one form of gender-affirming care.

The remarks led many fans from the Irish singer’s largely queer fanbase to distance themselves from her.

In a statement, the Murphy took ownership of the Facebook comments.

“I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us,” she posted on X.

She also said she would now “completely bow out of this conversation.”

One person described it as a “poor apology” adding they were “very disappointed.”

Attitude has reached out to Ninja Tune for comment.